Opener Mystery Heightened As Bengals, Chargers Show Off New Looks

Josh Bynes, the no-nonsense elder statesman on the Bengals' new-look defense, couldn't help his mask-like game face slip into a telling smile he tried to take it back.

After this pandemic preseason of precious little information around a quarantined league, Bynes was asked Monday during his media Zoom call if he's checked TV to track the Bengals' Opening Day opponent since the Chargers are featured on this season's Hard Knocks.

"I don't know. I don't know," Bynes said. "Maybe. Maybe not. I don't know. "

Zac Taylor, his head coach, didn't mind tipping his hand before Sunday's opener (4:05 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) at Paul Brown Stadium.

"I did," Taylor said of his Hard Knocks viewing. "You've got to use every resource at your fingers and your disposal right now. It was fun to watch."

Because, frankly, no one knows what to expect on Sunday. Even in the most mundane of NFL seasons, no one ever knows what the heck is going to happen in an opener.

Just look at the Bengals.

With Joe Burrow set to become the Bengals' first rookie quarterback to start an opener at home since Greg Cook beat the Dolphins at Nippert Stadium 51 years ago, who could have seen them winning rookie quarterback Andy Dalton's debut in Cleveland in 2011 after spring ball and coaching classrooms were wiped out by the lockout?

And what about the Bengals' only PBS opener in the past 10 years, 2017, when the Bengals got blanked by the Ravens, 20-0, after they ended the same 2016 season with a 27-10 victory over Baltimore in the same building?

Now, not only was there no spring ball, there were no pre-season games. The only new film you can watch is about league protocols trying to contain the coronavirus. Each team, except for those getting the Hard Knocks, has been shrouded in its own mystery. Scouts have been reading team web sites like they are Nick Saban coaching manuals in search for any shred of a clue.

And Lord knows how the officials will call it. They usually trash the preseason with experimental flags. Is this thing going to be a pre-season opener, a regular-season opener or a cross between one of those old Marvin Lewis weekends in Georgetown with an intrasquad scrimmage on Friday night and a Mock Game Saturday afternoon?

"This Week 1 is certainly going to be unusual because everybody can evolve over the course of the offseason and training camp and no one really knows what it's going to look like," Taylor said. "So you do your best to gather the information and be prepared for the schemes that you believe you're going to see.