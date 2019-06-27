Old Soul Pratt Eyes New Role

Germaine Pratt, the Bengals' old-school rookie middle linebacker who listens to Marvin Gaye and Al Green while accomplishing the goals on a long-lost list that dates back to the seventh grade at Ferndale Middle School, has an old soul.

So says his mother and Shemeka Bland really should know. The single mother raised Pratt and his two brothers in their home in the gritty part of High Point, N.C. while holding, at times, three jobs with help from his great grandmother and great great grandmother.

And that's what she calls him.

"Pratt."

He doesn't like "Germaine," and she only uses the middle name her sister gave him, "QuaDarius," when she's mad. As in, "Germaine QuaDarius Pratt." So "Pratt," it is. At 6-3, 240 pounds, the sledge-hammer name fits.

"An older spirit is always better," Bland says. "They talked about the olden times. You know how it is when you talk to your grandmother. They talk about how it was in the old days. Pratt has a lot of wisdom and knowledge."

Which is exactly what the Bengals are looking for in the middle of a defense under a massive off-season overhaul that claimed their best linebacker in Vontaze Burfict and their most experienced in Vincent Rey. The sooner, the better, and the one thing the Bengals could glimpse in the spring practices is that Pratt does get there as quick as any big backer they've had in a while. He arrived at the rookie minicamp healthy and left the mandatory minicamp healthy and in between a stint with a hamstring issue Pratt's whip-like speed once timed in a 4.57-second 40-yard dash showed up.

But they feel like Pratt's true strength (defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo likes to talk about the "violence," with which he plays) is going to be on even more display when he's allowed to play in shoulder pads in training camp. How quickly their third-round pick absorbs the defense ultimately decides how quickly he's going to play. But hopes are high he can combine elements of the club's best backers in the last 15 years with some kind of cross between Burfict's physicality and Brian Simmons' movement. Maybe not on the same tier, but a solid combo is just what they need.

"The goal is to get better every day. Pick out something and improve on it every day," Pratt says.

He's a goal guy. He's been writing them down since Ferndale and if he doesn't stick his current list on his morning mirror, he'll put it in his playbook. It's hard to top that one from the seventh grade.

"He wrote a list of things he wanted to do and he accomplished all of them," Shemeka says. "He wanted to graduate from high school, go to a D-1 college, he wanted to graduate from a D-1 college and he wanted to go to the pros."