Numbers Game: P.B. Had Run On Home Openers

Sep 13, 2019 at 02:12 PM
Hobson_Geoff
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

Paul Brown (left) never lost a home opener while coaching the Bengals. Sam Wyche (14) went 4-4.
Tony Tomsic/AP Photos
8-0 - Bengals head coach Paul Brown's record in home openers (1968-75)

10-6 - Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis' record in home openers (2003-18)

4-4 - Bengals head coach Sam Wyche's record in home openers (1984-91)

2 - NFL games on Sunday for Bengals head coach for Zac Taylor

34 - NFL games on Sunday for 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan

3-1- Rams' record vs. Shanahan with Bengals head coach Zac Taylor on staff

5-3 - Bengals QB Andy Dalton's record in Paul Brown Stadium openers

8-4 - Dalton's home record in September

9-2 - 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo's career record

9/25/11- Dalton's first PBS start (13-8 loss to 49ers)

1,743 - Bengals TE Tyler Eifert's career receiving yardage in 44 games

1,946 - 49ers TE George Kittle's career receiving yards in 32 games

3 - Interceptions 49ers had last week in victory in Tampa Bay

2 - Interceptions 49ers had last season

233 - Total yards Bengals allowed on defense in last week's opener

9/1/96 - Last time Bengals allowed 233 yards or fewer in opener (209 during 26-16 loss in St. Louis)

429 - Total yards on offense Bengals produced in last week's opener

9/2/84 - Last time Bengals went for 429 or more in an opener (433 during 20-17 loss in Denver)

9/13/92 - Last time Bengals first-year head coach won a home opener (Dave Shula courtesy of Jim Breech's overtime field goal at Riverfront Stadium against a West Coast foe in the Los Angeles Raiders

9/8/02 - Lone 90-degree game in Bengals home history, (34-6 loss to Chargers in PBS opener)

