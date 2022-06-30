Thinking Aloud As Bengals Pause Before Training Camp

4a. It looks like Hill is the first Bengal born after Paul Brown Stadium opened. The birth of Ja'Marr Chase, last year's first-rounder, came on March 1, 2000, when the building was getting a final paint job. Same with last year's third-rounder, Joseph Ossai, born April 12, 2000.

Hill was born Sept. 29, 2000, three games into the season and two days before Dick LeBeau made his debut as Bengals head coach against Miami at PBS.

5. By July 15 we'll know if the Bengals can get a long-term deal with Bates. What we do know right now is the Bengals hold him in high regard either way and that they're banking on the safety who played so well in the postseason to help lead the charge into 2022.

That seems to be another training camp theme. By putting the franchise tag on Bates, it's a signal that while they have a young Super Bowl nucleus, the future is now. There is no such thing as big as "a window," to compete in the NFL. With all the new deals jockeying with the salary cap, there are no windows for any team. Try mail slots. And the Bengals are trying to deliver right now.

All that said, look at how young the key players are, starting with the 25-year-old Burrow and the 22-year-old Chase. You have to feel the 25-year-old Bates isn't the only clutch defender they'd love to extend beyond 2022. Even though he's played more than 100 NFL games, Bell doesn't turn 28 until the day after the Week 14 game against Cleveland. Another playoff hero, linebacker Germaine Pratt, just turned 26 during OTAs. Those are just two examples on a defense that returns everybody.

6. It doesn't sit well with Burrow he has yet to beat Cleveland in three starts. Somehow Baker Mayfield is 3-0 vs. Burrow, but 8-11 against everyone else in the AFC North. And Burrow is 0-3 vs. the Browns, but 4-2 vs. Pittsburgh and Baltimore.

But the Bengals do have a guy that beat new Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Backup quarterback Brandon Allen outdueled Watson in the next-to-last game of the 2020 season in Houston on a career-high 371 yards and 126.5 passer rating in the Bengals' 37-31 victory.

7. No one may quite know who is going to be playing quarterback for Cleveland. But no matter who it is, Amari Cooper, the erstwhile Cowboys receiver, is going to be his main target and that makes for a nice chess match.

Now, there are chess matches and there are chess matches. There's going to be a real chess match when Cooper lines up against old friend Chidobe Awuzie twice this season.

Awuzie, who played so brilliantly last year at cornerback for the Bengals in his first season since coming over from Dallas as a free agent, learned a lot of his chess from Cooper when they were both Cowboys. As well as learning a lot about the game, Awuzie liked all the stereotypes he and Cooper zapped when they would play in person in the locker room instead of over the phone.

"Call of Duty, 2K, Madden and there was me and Amari," Awuzie told Bengals.com last year. "(Chess) is helping me in just my general life. Diagnosing things. Predicting things. Protecting important things. I think it's one of the oldest games because it relates a lot to life. They call it a game of war and life every day is pretty much a war if you want it to be or whether you know it or not. You fight for love, you fight for life, you fight for the people next to you, all of that."