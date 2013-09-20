 Skip to main content
Advertising

NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Award

Sep 20, 2013 at 08:38 AM

The Bengals have selected Dr. Liliana Rojas-Guyler as the recipient of the NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Award.  

The NFL and the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) have partnered for the third annual NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards during the 2013 celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The awards recognize the contributions of Hispanic leaders in each NFL market.

The Bengals will honor Rojas-Guyler this Sunday at their Hispanic Heritage game against the Green Bay Packers.

Dr. Liliana Rojas-Guyler is a graduate of Indiana University and the University of Florida and is a Health Education Associate Professor at the University of Cincinnati. She is certified by the National Commission for Health Education Credentialing as a Certified Health Education Specialist. Dr. Rojas-Guyler has published and presented widely on minority health issues, particularly those relating to Latina health. She is committed to health education initiatives that enrich the lives, health and well-being of girls, particularly those of girls who may be in vulnerable or disadvantaged positions.

Dr. Rojas-Guyler is an active professional in her field and has actively served local community organizations such as the Bienestar program of Santa Maria Community Services and the Abriendo Puertas program of the Health Foundation of Greater Cincinnati. She is a member of the Greater Cincinnati Hispanic Coalition and a founding member of the Latino Health Collaborative of Greater Cincinnati. Liliana is a native of Colombia, has lived in the US for over twenty years and in this area for seven years, where she resides with her family, her husband and two young sons.

Each award recipient will select an organization of their choice that serves the local community to receive a $2,000 donation.  

Dr. Rojas-Guyler has chosen the Santa Maria Community Services- Bienestar program to receive this donation. The Bienestar program provides health and wellness services for the Hispanic/Latino population in the Greater Cincinnati area. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals, Villa Madonna, and Campbell's Chunky Team Up to Fight Food Insecurity

The Cincinnati Bengals teamed up with Villa Madonna Academy and Campbell's Chunky to host a "Souper Bowl" pep rally.
news

Barbara Turner Receives Bengals Inspire Change Changemaker Award for her Commitment To Help Others Achieve Financial Security and Independence

Barbara Turner is the Bengals' 2023 Inspire Change Changemaker Award recipient. She is being recognized for her commitment to help and empower others, particularly women and individuals from underserved communities, to access the resources required to achieve financial security and independence.
news

Tom Grippa of Milford High School Wins Paul Brown Coaching Award

Tom Grippa, the head football coach at Milford High School, is the 2023 season winner of the Paul Brown Excellence in Coaching Award.
news

The Sam Hubbard Foundation and The Christ Hospital Health Network Unite to Spread Thanksgiving Joy with Holiday Meal Distribution

Pro Football Star Teams Up with Providers at The Christ Hospital Health Network
news

Ja'Marr Chase Visits Local School To Give Away Thanksgiving Meals to 100 Local Children and Families

"Giving back to the community that has shown me so much support is important to my family and me," says Ja'Marr Chase. "I'm thankful to IEL for partnering with me to help support local students and their families."
news

Bengals and Fifth Third Bank Team Up with Freestore Foodbank to Donate 2,000 Holiday Meals to Local Families 

The Cincinnati Bengals and Fifth Third Bank teamed up with Freestore Foodbank to hold a drive-through Holiday Meal Distribution on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at the Fifth Third Bank Madisonville Operational Center. During the 3-hour event, 2,000 holiday meal boxes were distributed, feeding as many as 8,000 people in the community.
news

Bengals Celebrate Salute to Service During Week 10

The Bengals held their Salute to Service game on Sunday, representing an unwavering dedication to honoring, empowering, and connecting with our nation's service members, veterans, and their families.
news

Bengals Ramp It Up To Help Veteran

The Bengals recently collaborated with Operation Ramp It Up to help veteran James Angel have easier access to and from his Golf Manor house in Cincinnati.  
news

Bengals Save The Dey Adds 500 Lifesavers to the Chain of Survival in Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Bengals, American Heart Association, Cintas and Kettering Health provided Hands-Only CPR education at Paycor Stadium to improve cardiovascular emergency outcomes.
news

Bengals Save The Dey CPR Training Event Scheduled For Oct. 24

The Bengals, Cintas, Kettering Health and American Heart Association are teaming up to raise awareness and educate the community about CPR through an event on Tuesday, Oct. 24 called "Bengals Save The Dey presented by Cintas."
news

Bengals Host First-Annual Girls Flag Football Jamboree at Paycor Stadium

More than 180 female high school athletes and coaches took the field at Paycor Stadium on Saturday for the Bengals' first-annual Girls Flag Football Jamboree. 
news

Bengals Care Presented By Caresource Showcases Community Commitment

The Bengals are partnering with CareSource to Rule The Community through an exciting rebrand: Bengals Care presented by CareSource. 
Advertising