The Bengals have selected Dr. Liliana Rojas-Guyler as the recipient of the NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Award.

The NFL and the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) have partnered for the third annual NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards during the 2013 celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The awards recognize the contributions of Hispanic leaders in each NFL market.

The Bengals will honor Rojas-Guyler this Sunday at their Hispanic Heritage game against the Green Bay Packers.

Dr. Liliana Rojas-Guyler is a graduate of Indiana University and the University of Florida and is a Health Education Associate Professor at the University of Cincinnati. She is certified by the National Commission for Health Education Credentialing as a Certified Health Education Specialist. Dr. Rojas-Guyler has published and presented widely on minority health issues, particularly those relating to Latina health. She is committed to health education initiatives that enrich the lives, health and well-being of girls, particularly those of girls who may be in vulnerable or disadvantaged positions.

Dr. Rojas-Guyler is an active professional in her field and has actively served local community organizations such as the Bienestar program of Santa Maria Community Services and the Abriendo Puertas program of the Health Foundation of Greater Cincinnati. She is a member of the Greater Cincinnati Hispanic Coalition and a founding member of the Latino Health Collaborative of Greater Cincinnati. Liliana is a native of Colombia, has lived in the US for over twenty years and in this area for seven years, where she resides with her family, her husband and two young sons.

Each award recipient will select an organization of their choice that serves the local community to receive a $2,000 donation.