New Kickoff Time For Bengals-Commanders Preseason Game

Jun 07, 2023 at 03:00 PM
MicrosoftTeams-image (92)

The kickoff time for the Bengals at Washington Commanders preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 26 at FedEx Field has been moved to 6:05 p.m.

The game, originally scheduled for 1 p.m., will air on the Bengals Preseason TV Network.

Table inside Article
DayDateOpponentTimeTV Network
FridayAugust 11vs Green Bay7:00 p.m.Bengals Preseason TV Network
FridayAugust 18At Atlanta Falcons7:00 p.m.Bengals Preseason TV Network
SaturdayAugust 26At Washington Commanders6:05 p.m.Bengals Preseason TV Network
2560x1440-SchedPromos

2023 Schedule Is Here

Experience The Jungle

Buy Now

Related Content

news

Biggby Coffee and the Cincinnati Bengals Announce Partnership for Upcoming Football Season

The local coffee company will offer Bengals-themed drinks and promotions to help energize fans

news

Bengals Sign 13 College Free Agents

news

Bengals 2023 Season Schedule Announced

news

Bengals at Chiefs Slated for Week 17 on CBS; Bengals Single Game Tickets Go On Sale May 11

news

Bengals to Announce 2023 Schedule on May 11

news

Team Transaction: Bengals Sign Trevor Siemian

news

Bengals Exercise 2024 Option of Joe Burrow: A Procedural Step as Work Toward Extension Continues

news

Bengals Partner With Skyline Chili

news

Bengals Re-Sign Drew Sample

news

Paycor & Cincinnati Bengals Announce First Annual Local Minority-Owned Small Business Contest, "Earn Your Stripes"

Kicking off today, the contest will award one winning business with a coveted sponsorship package at Paycor Stadium

news

Bengals Sign Tarell Basham

Advertising