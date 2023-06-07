New Kickoff Time For Bengals-Commanders Preseason Game

The kickoff time for the Bengals at Washington Commanders preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 26 at FedEx Field has been moved to 6:05 p.m.
The game, originally scheduled for 1 p.m., will air on the Bengals Preseason TV Network.
|Day
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV Network
|Friday
|August 11
|vs Green Bay
|7:00 p.m.
|Bengals Preseason TV Network
|Friday
|August 18
|At Atlanta Falcons
|7:00 p.m.
|Bengals Preseason TV Network
|Saturday
|August 26
|At Washington Commanders
|6:05 p.m.
|Bengals Preseason TV Network