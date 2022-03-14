Most Valuable Kids provides deserving kids with Super Bowl Fun!

Cheering on the Bengals this season was made more accessible to deserving kids and their families thanks to the local non-profit agency, Most Valuable Kids (MVK). MVK's mission is to turn donated tickets and experiences into life-changing rewards for deserving kids in our community. For the past 17 years, the Bengals have partnered with MVK to create memories with the donation of tickets and special experiences.
During the 2021 season playoffs, MVK ensured the kids served by a number of their partner organizations could show their Bengals pride during the playoff run. Kids at local recreation centers, residential programs and inner-city schools took part in the fun, receiving donated Bengals' gear and party supplies. Many even participated in a decorating contest for a Bengals themed playoff party. MVK rewarded three of those organizations with food and supplies to have their own Super Bowl Party with a custom-made Bengals balloon installation from Balloon Bombed.
MVK accepts tickets from any ticket holder who may no longer be able to use their ticket to a game or event. If you have Bengals' home game tickets that you can no longer use, consider donating them to MVK. They will turn them into a once in a lifetime experience for a local child. Your donation is tax deductible and MVK makes it so easy! Click here to learn more and sign up to be a ticket donor.
