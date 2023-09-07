More Quick Hits: The Fastest of Zac's Fastest Bengals Team; New Mantra For Defense; Major League Moment For Chidobe Awuzie

Bengals head strength and conditioning coach Joey Boese is not only in the brigade of personnel that has helped quarterback Joe Burrow and his strained calf get to the threshold of Sunday's opener (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) in Cleveland, but he's also trained the fastest Bengals team maybe ever that is anchored by the blinding 22-plus miles per hour of cornerback Chidobe Awuzie and wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Head coach Zac Taylor says it's definitely the fastest of his five teams after looking at Boese's annual opening week presentation to the team this past Monday.

'The high speeds are where Joey factors into the overall team speed," Taylor said at his Wednesday news conference.

Some of the numbers are so staggering that Boese and his staff of Garrett Swanson (in charge of the data) and Todd Hunt have had to re-check them. What they discovered is one would have to log a top GPS time of 21.4 miles per hour to just crack the top ten, an elite number.

"Every year on this Monday I go through what is going to be the weekly routine so they can mentally get ready for what is expected physically," Boese said. "I go through the things we look at and what's important to us and the last thing I show them is the fastest guys on the team. That gets a little excitement going in the team room."

Boese's staff uses times from this year's practice and games, as well as data from last year for injured players like Awuzie.

"We take max velocity, the highest number they've got GPS-wise miles-per-hour on the monitor and those numbers across the board are the highest we've had," said Boese, one of Taylor's first hires when he was hired.

"In the past we've done top ten on offense, top ten on defense. But we felt like it would have been a disservice to a lot of these guys if they weren't on the list and we expanded it to the top 20."

And they still had to be going briskly enough to get near 21 miles per hour to even make that. Everyone knew how fast this draft class is even as they raced through the seven rounds and Boese's list confirmed it. Cornerbacks DJ Turner and DJ Ivey and wide receiver Andrei Iosivas made it, as did undrafted wide receiver Shed Jackson. And, pass rusher Myles Murphy and running back Chase Brown are close enough to make a top 20 move.