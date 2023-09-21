Help Us Light Up The Jungle During Monday Night Football!

Sep 21, 2023 at 10:05 AM
2022 WK04 MIA_Stadium Beauty (5)-lowres

Before heading out to the Rams-Bengals game, make sure to download the Bengals app to be a part of gamedey!

Prior to player introductions, instructions will be displayed on the Paycor Stadium big screens. Watch the video below for full instructions – hold up your phone when prompted and you'll be a part of the show!

All fans must update the Bengals app in order to access game tickets and participate in the light show. When prompted on your phone, make sure to allow microphone and camera access as the light show will utilize these features.

New this year: You'll be able to participate in Cue Audio while also recording with your phone camera!

To participate, you will need one of these versions of the Bengals app: Android 3.5.4 or iOS 5.3.1

DOWNLOAD THE APP HERE

Related Content

news

Game Within The Game: Former Bengal and Ram Andrew Whitworth Talks Super Bowl Rematch

Two-time All-Pro left tackle Andrew Whitworth returns to his first Paycor Stadium game as a fan Monday night (8:15-Cincinnati's Channel 5, ESPN) to watch his two teams play before heading over to Green Bay to analyze Amazon's Lions-Packers game next week. He analyzes this one for us.
news

How To Watch Rams at Bengals for Monday Night Football

The Monday Night Football game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN and WLWT.
news

Bengals Roster Moves: Cornerback Waived

The Bengals today waived CB Marvell Tell III from the Reserve/Injured list.
news

The Conversation: How Boomer Influenced A Young Willie And Chad Changed The Old Pro Bowler Anderson

No one has straddled the Who-Dey generations quite like Bengals Ring of Honor member Willie Anderson, one of only a handful of men to play with both this year's Ring of Honor inductees Boomer Esiason and Chad Johnson.
Advertising