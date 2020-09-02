Mixon In The Fold: 'We're definitely going to put on a show'

The deal Schaffer did for Mixon Wednesday not only makes him the richest Bengals back ever, it figures to net him around $26 million in the deal's first two years.

"Those were my marching orders," Schaffer said. "Joe wanted to stay in Cincinnati."

Keep the year 2005 in mind. That's the year Johnson set the Bengals' single-season rushing record with 1,458 yards and that is a specific number he has in mind.

"I'd like to get that season record," Mixon said. "I think I've got it in me."

The Bengals know it is, but they also know there's a lot more than those Joltin' Joe yards in him. They know he is also Jaunty Joe, a charismatic locker room leader whose good vibes are contagious. When the talks boiled Tuesday after a week Mixon was sidelined with migraines, that's the pitch he made in a Face Time with Bengals vice president for player personnel Paul Brown.