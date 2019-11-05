Mixon Embraces Heavy Workload As Bengals Turn To Finley 

One of the biggest debates in Bengaldom these days wonders if they are unable to run the ball because they can't or won't? Or, they won't because they can't? Mixon, who averages barely 12 carries per game after a weekend the Vikings' Dalvin Cook ran it seven times on the Vikings' first scoring series, is staying out of it. He's just all for helping Finley. Much had been made of Mixon's body language after the last PBS loss against Jacksonville. But on Monday he was as ebullient as he's ever been as a pro.

"We've got to help him out like that and hopefully we'll be able to control the time of possession," Mixon said. "And that's hopefully by running the rock. When we did that, we were running a lot of plays where I get the ball running the rock. The personnel's a little different than what it was last year and how they call plays. But hopefully they call the runs and we deliver. I'm always putting it upon myself to ball out and do what I can. Hopefully they dial it up."

Mixon isn't throwing head coach/play-caller Zac Taylor under the bus. (With Dalton headed to the bench leading the league in pass attempts, that's about the only thing that hasn't been thrown in Bengaldom this season.) He believes that Taylor's cherished three-receiver set (otherwise known as 11 personnel) can be used to run the ball.

"It's easier to run the ball out of 11 personnel because they have to respect those receivers. They have to," Mixon said. "It makes everyone's job easier when you can do that. To help the run game out is by having two or three tight ends. But you're not going to be able to be in that personnel if you're playing behind the sticks, being in first and 15 or first and 20. Or if you're down by 10 or 15 in the third or fourth quarter. You're not going to be able to do that."

The problem is that two of those three receivers have been hurt much of the year. A.J. Green is looking to play his first game of the season Sunday. John Ross hopes to play his first game in two months the first Sunday of December. Mixon spent his bye Sunday watching and he took note of which teams are winning. They're running the ball with those heavy formations.

"They're going two tight ends, linemen, fullback in front and they've been successful. They're into controlling the play clock. They're controlling the game and it's working. Yes, I would love and hope to see that. We haven't been able to do that," Mixon said of the bad down-and-distances.