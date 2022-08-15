Bengals Donate $250,000 To Milford Schools For Multi-Purpose Athletic Complex

The Cincinnati Bengals partnered with the NFL Foundation and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) to contribute $250,000 to Milford Exempted Village Schools, supporting the installation of a new turf field at the Charity J. Lucas Multi-Purpose Athletic Complex.

The turf field aids in transitioning an existing stadium into a fully functional, multi-purpose facility. The complex will offer access to safe and reliable field space for the student-athletes of Milford High School, as well as other extra-curricular activities available to students.

A ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the complex was held Friday, Aug. 12. The event included football skills and drills competitions for students in grades K-8, and a seven-on-seven challenge for students in grades K-12.

"Using the game of football to make a positive impact on our community is a top priority for the Bengals," said Bengals Director of Community Engagement Alex Simons. "The Charity J. Lucas Multi-Purpose Athletic Complex is going to create that positive impact for Milford's youth for years to come."

"We are so grateful for the Bengals' support in helping make this project a reality for our student-athletes," said Superintendent of Milford Exempted Village Schools John Spieser. "Milford has a proud history of athletic excellence, and it is our dream that this turf project will provide a high-performance stage on which our athletes can continue to train and to win. Along with constant support from our Milford Athletic Boosters, this grant provides the means for Milford student-athletes to achieve and succeed for generations to come."

"LISC Greater Cincinnati works with residents and partners to forge resilient and inclusive communities of opportunity – great places to live, work, visit, do business and raise families," said LISC Greater Cincinnati Executive Director Kristen Baker.