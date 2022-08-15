Bengals Donate $250,000 To Milford Schools For Multi-Purpose Athletic Complex

Aug 15, 2022 at 02:37 PM
Kyle Williams Headshot
Kyle Williams

Communications Coordinator

Milford Turf-13

The Cincinnati Bengals partnered with the NFL Foundation and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) to contribute $250,000 to Milford Exempted Village Schools, supporting the installation of a new turf field at the Charity J. Lucas Multi-Purpose Athletic Complex.

The turf field aids in transitioning an existing stadium into a fully functional, multi-purpose facility. The complex will offer access to safe and reliable field space for the student-athletes of Milford High School, as well as other extra-curricular activities available to students.

A ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the complex was held Friday, Aug. 12. The event included football skills and drills competitions for students in grades K-8, and a seven-on-seven challenge for students in grades K-12.

"Using the game of football to make a positive impact on our community is a top priority for the Bengals," said Bengals Director of Community Engagement Alex Simons. "The Charity J. Lucas Multi-Purpose Athletic Complex is going to create that positive impact for Milford's youth for years to come."

"We are so grateful for the Bengals' support in helping make this project a reality for our student-athletes," said Superintendent of Milford Exempted Village Schools John Spieser. "Milford has a proud history of athletic excellence, and it is our dream that this turf project will provide a high-performance stage on which our athletes can continue to train and to win. Along with constant support from our Milford Athletic Boosters, this grant provides the means for Milford student-athletes to achieve and succeed for generations to come."

"LISC Greater Cincinnati works with residents and partners to forge resilient and inclusive communities of opportunity – great places to live, work, visit, do business and raise families," said LISC Greater Cincinnati Executive Director Kristen Baker.

The NFL Foundation Grassroots Program – a partnership between the Bengals, the NFL Foundation and LISC – is part of an ongoing initiative to distribute over $2.5 million to local schools. Other local schools who have already received funding from this program include South Avondale Elementary School, Bishop Brossart, Clinton-Massie High School, Covington Catholic High School, Deer Park Jr./Sr. High School, Harrison High School, La Salle High School, Lockland High School, Oak Hills High School, Taylor High School, Withrow University High School and Midway Elementary School. Fields are newly built or significantly renovated, with improvements such as irrigation systems, lights, bleachers, scoreboards, goal posts and turf.

Photos | Ribbon Cutting for Milford School's Multi-Purpose Athletic Complex

