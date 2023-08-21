Training Camp Report: The Two Mikes And How To Win Super Bowls;  Callahan's Takes On O-Line, Rookie WR Iosivas

SLANTS AND SCREENS: After practice Sunday, offensive coordinator Brian Callahan had kind words for what his tackles did in Atlanta. He thought Jonah Williams did well in his NFL debut at right and that Jackson Carman comported himself well playing every snap on both sides. After working the first three quarters at left, Carman went to right in the fourth.

"For (Carman) to get reps on both sides, a lot of it is we don't have as many tackles playing in the game," Callahan said. "So him and D'Ante (Smith) are flipping sides and taking reps and obviously some guys are out there who obviously don't always go out there, too, late in the game. For him to do that is great, he needs the reps on both sides to be able to be valuable for us. And he is a little bit more natural on the left side. He played a lot better this game than he did the last game, too. That was good to see."

Williams has played all 42 of his NFL games at left tackle. Now he looks poised to be on the right side for the opener in Cleveland.

"He's made a pretty seamless transition," Callahan said. "Probably better than a lot of guys might have. And to his credit, I think he deserves a lot of credit for that, for his approach, for how well he's played at training camp and in the preseason games. Very excited about where he's at and very appreciative of how he's handled that transition."

It turns out the coaches and Williams were reading each other's minds. Last week, Williams was ready to go to them to ask if he could play in Atlanta because he felt he needed game work. But he never had to ask.

"Coming off an injury and playing on a new side, I think he wanted to get some live action. I think we were on the same page," Callahan said. "Had we not said anything to him, he probably would have come and asked us to play, I would think. Just to get your feet underneath you in a stadium-game environment I think means something. But he looked very good doing it and he got his reps under his belt and feels good about it." …

In bracing for keeping just nine offensive linemen, the Bengals are trying to find the versatile answers in the backups. After repping Cody Ford at right guard, he started at left guard Friday and later moved for a few snaps to right tackle.

"He's really proven that he's played a lot of football at guard. You see his strengths there. He's done a nice job," Callahan said. "He's played some tackle in those situations as well in preseason games. If you have guys that can play multiple spots you feel really good about it. I've been happy with Cody and what he's shown and I think he's done a nice job." …

Callahan has also been impressed with rookie wide receiver Andrei Iosivas as he battles not to make the roster, but to be active on game day.

"Whether he's active or not I can't make that call now, but he's definitely shown very well for himself," Callahan said. "He's made plays in games. He's made plays in practice. You see his size and speed and that part of it that's half the battle. He's learning as he goes.