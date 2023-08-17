Training Camp Report: Defense Locks Down Red Zone; Taylor-Britt's Short Memory

Slot cornerback Mike Hilton had to think about it, but he eventually came up with the answer.

When he gets on the field with the Bengals' No. 1 defense in Atlanta Friday (7:30 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 12), it's going to be two days shy of two years since they were on the field together in a preseason game.

That was in Washington in his first year with the Bengals and he played eight snaps that night before the ones exited after the first two series. After Wednesday's practice, Hilton said he was under the impression the No. 1 defense would go for a series against the Jessie Bates III Falcons.

"We're going to get about a series, crack the pads a little it," Hilton said. "Hopefully it's a quick series. A three-and-out and get a turnover. We'll see. No matter how many reps we get, we'll make them competitive."

Ask eight guys about playing in the preseason and you'll get eight different answers. One thing is for sure. Preseason snaps aren't tied to the success of head coach Zac Taylor's regime.

When the Bengals went to the Super Bowl two seasons ago, the No. 1 offense and defense played about three series. Last year when they again won the AFC North and went to the AFC title game, the starters didn't play a snap.

Quarterback Joe Burrow is the NFL's all-time completion percentage leader and has been a Pro Bowler playing all of three career preseason snaps.

"After not playing any preseason games and starting 0-2, I feel like that had something to do with it," Hilton said. "I feel these reps, especially as a unit, will be good for us as we prepare for the season.

"Everybody is different. Guys also want to be healthy going into the season. I feel like the juice gets going, that momentum gets going, and I kind of get my feet back wet and get ready for the season. I'm excited about it."

Wide receiver Tyler Boyd, the eight-year dean of the offense, doesn't think the 0-2 start can be traced to the last preseason and he sees both sides.

"Both games went to the wire and on that blocked field goal, the Steelers made a hell of a play or we win that game," Boyd said. "I think we have a good enough offense, a good enough team and good coaches to go out and play a real game. We practice like it's a real game. It comes down to the stability of the team and we're a very stable team."

But Boyd also wouldn't mind taking a live hit: "You want to get real live contact. We haven't felt real live contact yet. I'd be OK with that."

It's unclear if the No. 1 offense is going to go, but you have to figure if it's going to go before the Sept. 10 opener it would be Friday because the preseason finale (Aug. 26 in Washington) is traditionally reserved for reserves. You also have to figure that Taylor, who has such a good feel for his locker room, took the temperature of the subject.

The thing about last year is that instead of getting the reps in a preseason game, the starters got them in the joint practice against the Rams. They had one this year, but it was before the opener instead of the finale.

One thing is certain. Trevor Siemian starts at quarterback with Jake Browning expected to work the second half in a flip of the preseason opener. With Burrow not expected to work in Atlanta or Washington, per CW, Siemian and Browning have eight quarters to hash out the back-up job with the Bengals looking for their first offensive touchdown of the year.

Logan Wilson has emerged as one of the game's top middle linebackers and earned a second contract with a career 20 preseason snaps. COVID wiped out his rookie preseason in 2020.

"I'll take it," Wilson said.

He has said he thinks the starters can win an opener without playing in the preseason. But he also says, "Whatever Coach says."

Center Ted Karras pretty much echoed the week's sentiment.