Press Release: Statement From Bengals President Mike Brown on Ken Riley

Aug 17, 2022 at 01:06 PM

Ken Riley has moved to the final step in the selection process for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023.

Statement from Bengals President Mike Brown:

"This is long deserved. It is unfortunate Kenny is gone because we know how much he would have appreciated this. His family is surely pleased at this news. Kenny was a splendid player and still holds the Bengals record for most interceptions over a career. It would be a wonderful thing if he were selected for the Hall of Fame."

Pro Football Hall of Fame Press Release: www.profootballhof.com/news/2022/seniors-chuck-howley,-joe-klecko,-ken-riley-selected-as-finalists-for-hall-of-fame-class-of-202/

