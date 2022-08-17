Press Release: Statement From Bengals President Mike Brown on Ken Riley

Ken Riley has moved to the final step in the selection process for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023.
Statement from Bengals President Mike Brown:
"This is long deserved. It is unfortunate Kenny is gone because we know how much he would have appreciated this. His family is surely pleased at this news. Kenny was a splendid player and still holds the Bengals record for most interceptions over a career. It would be a wonderful thing if he were selected for the Hall of Fame."
Pro Football Hall of Fame Press Release: www.profootballhof.com/news/2022/seniors-chuck-howley,-joe-klecko,-ken-riley-selected-as-finalists-for-hall-of-fame-class-of-202/