Quick Hits: Super Bengals Special Teamer Talks New Kickoff; Charlie Jones To Get Chance Returning Kicks

A few more questions for Thomas:

_With the play now condensed, do you think teams deploy more linebackers and edge players and fewer safeties? Size instead of strength?

(Thomas jokes that after the last two years in which the Bengals have drafted speed merchants such as safety Tycen Anderson, cornerback DJ Turner II, and running back Chase Brown, "they were able to get rid of the old guys.")

"It's going to come down to preference. Let's say a team loves big bodies and two-gaps and sheds blocks and makes tackles like linebackers and defensive ends, they'll use those guys. For the coaches who love speed, they have the ability to do it. Darrin can use his speed demons. I think we'll see plays made inside the 20 and guys saying how do we block that?"

_Will the returns look more like running plays because of the close quarters?

"Unlike the XFL, where all ten guys on the return team have to be on that restraining line, we're able to back up a few guys off the ball, so you can quick set double teams. On different levels, there can be guys that can go and block on the other side, if you want to go right or left return because they're off the ball a little bit. Essentially, it looks more like a trap block as far as a running play.

"(But) what I like about the rule is it leaves room for creativity and scheming. You can still run twists and games, as long as that returner can hit it, recognize it fast enough. Then he can hit full speed and full stride. Or will they have to stutter their feet because the speed guys make a play on the ball? There are so many variables, it's going to lead to a lot of excitement for the fans."

_How do you think Bengals kicker Evan McPherson is going to handle not being able to blast it into the end zone and will he have to make a bunch of tackles?

"These kickers are good, and Money Mac is one of the better in the league. Great control. Great power. I think he can put the ball where ever he wants with as much hang time as he wants, even in cold weather like in Cincinnati. It depends how Darrin wants to scheme it up using either his speed or power, Evan will do great at ball placement and executing Darrin's scheme.