Media Roundtable: Of Course, The 49ers

The 49ers are that distant cousin out there on The Coast. They always seem to surface during the bigger moments in the family and here they come again Sunday (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 19) for Bengals head coach Zac Taylor's first Paul Brown Stadium opener.

This week's edition of the Bengals.com Media Roundtable convenes on The Banks with maybe its widest array of ages in history. The panel spans the quarter-century of work in the NFL of Sirius NFL Radio maven Alex Marvez and 49ers beat reporter Matt Maiocco to the twenty-something pair of first-year Bengals reporters Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer and Ben Baby of ESPN.com. All ages know the history between the two clubs, starting with how former Bengals assistant Bill Walsh used Paul Brown's offense as the basis for his West Coast scheme that changed football and just happened to use it to beat the Bengals in two Super Bowls on the way.

Marvez also went national from Spinney Field, where he broke into the league covering the Jeff Blake Bengals of the mid 1990s for The Dayton Daily News. Maiocco, of NBCSports.com/BayArea, spent a rookie season covering the defending NFL champions in the glow of Steve Young's six Super Bowl TD passes.

Dragon, who grew up in Fresno, Calif., was almost ruled ineligible for The Table because he's too athletic. He went to UCLA on a track-and-field scholarship as a high school All-American ranked No. 6 in the nation in the shot put. Then he also wanted to play football, so he transferred to Howard to play fullback, but a torn ACL short-circuited his plans. He worked last season as one of four reporters covering the Cowboys for The Dallas Morning News and was eventually deemed eligible for The Table after a closed-door executive session because he follows in a long line of Howard royalty with long and distinguished careers covering the league in the NFL Network's Steve Wyche and Jim Trotter and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Falcons beat reporter D. Orlando Ledbetter.

Baby is no infant when it comes to the business. He's just 27 but he's an old-school scribe at heart that worked at three newspapers before leaving Texas for the first time to cover the Bengals for ESPN. He's Lone Star all the way, growing up in Grapevine and graduating from the University of North Texas before breaking in covering high schools for papers in Denton and San Antonio and then covering Texas A&M football and college sports for the last three years at The Dallas Morning News.

Let's go around The Table. As always, visitors first and then alphabetical:

MARVEZ

You hate to say a moral victory, but it was impressive last week for the Bengals. You saw creativity on offense. You saw players drafted, like a John Ross, used to their potential. I know John has been injured, but he was out there. He was a big part of the game plan. Gio Bernard showed why he got the contract extension. There were signs that just made you feel like this coaching staff has a much better idea how to use the talent given to them than the previous coaching staff at the end.

You feel good about it, but now the surprise element is gone. And you wonder if the Seahawks approached the opener as a gimmie and does that affect your preparation? Those are things I don't have answers for, but I want to see answered by this team moving ahead.

I'm encouraged for the 49ers. They had three interceptions in a game, which already eclipsed their total from last season. It was a weird game in Tampa. New coaching staff for Tampa and the 49ers looked OK. Jimmy Garoppolo gets better each time he's out there. Encouraging for the 49ers.

The Bengals actually moved up in the Associated Press power rankings. All of us moved them up because we had them pretty low to begin with. They're one of the rare teams that moved up despite a loss. I want to see this Bengals team finish a game. I don't trust them yet. They had plenty of opportunities that were squandered. Andy Dalton, while he had a personal best 418 yards, I thought there were times he got a little sloppy with the ball. I wasn't impressed with Randy Bullock missing that 45-yarder. That was a killer. This Bengals team just isn't good enough to afford that. If you can just block out those types of errors, they can win this game but I don't trust them yet.