Media Roundtable: Bengals Blast Off Into New Era

MARVEZ

It's so unpredictable. I do think the loss of Derwin James is such a kick in the teeth for the Chargers defense and all the things they could have done with him. It's still a very talented defense. This isn't the easiest for Joe Burrow to start off. In my conversation with folks at the Chargers they went back to look at Burrow in college. They had to. They had no other point of reference.

The other thing is, and this is crazy for the Bengals, is that there is some unpredictability to Tyrod Taylor. They'll look at that 2016 Buffalo offense and it's going to be some sort of hybrid of that and that will look very different than anything the Chargers have done in the past.

THE EDGE: At the end of the day, Burrow falls a little bit short but shows a lot of promise for good things to come. CHARGERS, 20-18.

DEHNER, JR.

I feel like I've flip-flopped back and forth on this game. I can't quite get a handle on it to be honest. I think the Bengals linebackers are going to have a lot of trouble with Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and tight end Hunter Henry and we saw that show a million times last year. The linebackers are younger and in coverage you just don't know what you've got there. You know they'll exploit that.

And the Bengals offensive line against Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram and Linval Joseph with a new group. You want to make your first professional start against Joey Bosa, it's just not ideal. Those things scared me into picking the Chargers.

But then there's a part of me that says I think the Bengals are going to end up this year with more wins than the Chargers. Tyrod Taylor is who he is at this point. Extremely beatable. They really lack weapons on the outside outside of Keenan Allen. I think you can shut down their passing game pretty well. I think the Bengals can exploit their offensive line a little bit. Yes, even without Geno Atkins. The trio of Sam Hubbard, Carl Lawson and Carlos Dunlap with D.J. Reader pushing the middle is really dangerous and can cause Taylor a lot of trouble. There's a big part of me that thinks they're going to win this.

There's just so many unknowns about it. We don't know how the Bengals' young linebackers are going to play against Ekeler. There was nobody like that playing against Logan Wilson at Wyoming. Germaine Pratt was awful last year until the last quarter of the season. And that's what rookie linebackers look like. That's OK. You just can't force yourself to count on them. I feel like that's a bad matchup for them the way the Chargers like to use those guys. I'm more comfortable with them because of the veteran additions they made on defense, but their linebackers can easily be exposed with the way the Chargers have to play and wide receiver Mike Williams hurting. They've got Keenan Allen and a bunch of guys with two career catches.

I have only one thing I really want in this game. Bengals down four points, two minutes left, Burrow takes the ball at the 20. Let's see. Let's see.