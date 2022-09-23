Bengals DC Lou Anarumo Brings Home His Melting Pot Playbook To Challenge Jets

"I wasn't here when he started building this defense, but you can see how he's developed the young players," Bettcher says. "He's taken the best of what he believes in and put it in here as a multiple system. He works to present issues without complexity.

"And in our room there's a very clear directive on what to do on every snap. There are a lot of smart guys. And Lou is one of those guys. But it's the smart guys that can communicate it so the players can do it in a split second and that's what Lou can do … When you've been around a while, you know what it's supposed to look like. You look at him in front of the room presenting to the players and he looks like a future NFL head coach."

They would seem to be rather an odd couple. Bettcher, the classic Midwesterner, a college offensive lineman from Lakeville, Indiana. Anarumo, the quarterback with the city edge whose arm was so shot he came back from Wagner College to help Paturzo coach.

"People like Lou," Paturzo says.

Definitely a people person. He even gets along with Bostonians.

"You know Coach Lou. High energy," Hilton says.

If he sees someone wearing a Red Sox hat, he wastes no time letting them know his loyalties lie with the Here Comes The Judge Yankees.

"We always have an edge. We can't get rid of our edge. If people get rid of their edge that they have, they're not going to be successful," says Paturzo, who saw him connect with players right away. "You have to let them see through the edge … He gets in your eyeballs. He's not going to look away. He's always going to tell the truth and you can always count on him."

Lou Anarumo Jr. seemed to be a natural teacher. Lou Anarumo Sr. was one before becoming an elementary school principal. It looked like his son was headed on the same path.

"He had the board of ed in his blood," Paturzo says.

But after he coached Paturzo's quarterbacks for a few years and then took over the junior varsity for a few more and looked into enough eyeballs, the guys on the staff felt like he was destined for bigger things. He was quick on the sidelines.

"A lot of guys go by rote. Not him," Paturzo says.

He'd learn one thing and never have to go over it again.

"We told him he was wasting his time. You can't stay here anymore, we were telling him," Paturzo says. "You know, you get a little older, you get a family, and you don't leave. We told him to get out of here. We helped him get out and get to the Merchant Marine."