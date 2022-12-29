Bengals Name Logan Wilson as Team's 2022 Winner of Ed Block Courage Award

The Bengals have named LB Logan Wilson as the recipient of their 2022 Ed Block Courage Award.

Coordinated through NFL athletic trainers, the award honors players who symbolize "professionalism, great strength and dedication," while also serving as role models in the community.

"I am humbled and honored to be selected as the recipient of this prestigious award," said Wilson. "I take a lot of pride in representing the Bengals as best as I can, and in being a role model for my home state of Wyoming."

Wilson, a third-year player out of the University of Wyoming, suffered a torn labrum in his right shoulder during the 2021 season that required offseason surgery.

"Logan is the ultimate professional and displayed the level of perseverance and courage that makes him the ideal recipient of this award," said Bengals Director of Sports Medicine/Head Athletic Trainer Matt Summers. "He battled through a shoulder injury during the 2021 season, but was still very productive on the field and led the defense in tackles and interceptions. Logan had offseason shoulder surgery, he was resilient in his rehab and has been a very productive leader on and off the field this year."