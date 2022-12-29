Bengals Name Logan Wilson as Team's 2022 Winner of Ed Block Courage Award

Dec 29, 2022 at 09:19 AM
110822 Practice_Bengals_55 WILSON (2)-lowres

The Bengals have named LB Logan Wilson as the recipient of their 2022 Ed Block Courage Award.

Coordinated through NFL athletic trainers, the award honors players who symbolize "professionalism, great strength and dedication," while also serving as role models in the community.

"I am humbled and honored to be selected as the recipient of this prestigious award," said Wilson. "I take a lot of pride in representing the Bengals as best as I can, and in being a role model for my home state of Wyoming."

Wilson, a third-year player out of the University of Wyoming, suffered a torn labrum in his right shoulder during the 2021 season that required offseason surgery.

"Logan is the ultimate professional and displayed the level of perseverance and courage that makes him the ideal recipient of this award," said Bengals Director of Sports Medicine/Head Athletic Trainer Matt Summers. "He battled through a shoulder injury during the 2021 season, but was still very productive on the field and led the defense in tackles and interceptions. Logan had offseason shoulder surgery, he was resilient in his rehab and has been a very productive leader on and off the field this year."

Wilson this season has further established himself as one of the top linebackers in the NFL. He has set career highs in total tackles (115) and sacks (2.5), while also recording three passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble. Wilson is a key member of a Cincinnati defense that ranks in the top 10 leaguewide in points allowed per game (20.4, ninth) and rushing yards allowed per game (106.4, seventh).

Related Content

news

Cincinnati Bengals and Wager Score Announce Responsible Sports Gaming Partnership

news

Betfred Launch Party At Fowling Warehouse

news

Burrow Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 16

news

Candice Matthews Brackeen Receives Bengals Inspire Change Changemaker Award For Her Work To Enable Growth Within The Minority Innovation Community Across The Midwest

Winner to be Recognized at Bengals home Monday Night Football game on January 2

news

Bengals Roster Move: George Elevated for Week 16

news

Bengals Roster Moves: Allan George Elevated for Tampa Bay

news

Bengals Roster Move: P Kevin Huber Signed to the Practice Squad

news

Burrow Named Offensive Player of the Week for Week 13

news

Bengals Roster Moves: Drue Chrisman Signed to Active Roster, TE Added to Practice Squad, Shelvin Released

news

Hubbard Nominated For Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, presented by Nationwide

news

Bengals Roster Moves: Huber Waived, B. Wilson Practice Period Expired

Advertising