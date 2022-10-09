Inactives for Bengals at Ravens

|Number
|Player
|29
|CB Cam Taylor-Britt
|32
|HB Trayveon Williams
|70
|OT D'Ante Smith
|79
|G Jackson Carman
|97
|DT Jay Tufele
Oct 09, 2022 at 06:45 PM
Quick Hits: Bengals Walked-Off Again; Burrow All In On Fourth Down
BALTIMORE _ There is probably a stat out there that says if the Bengals aren't the only team to suffer their first three losses of the season all on walk-off field goals, it's a small fraternity. "I've been playing for five years and every game feels like that," said left end Sam Hubbard, whose defense played brilliantly again in Sunday night's prime time pain of a 19-17 loss to the Ravens.
Pregame Notes: Bengals Beef Up Against Ravens Run With Shelvin
BALTIMORE _ With an eye toward stopping the Ravens' dangerous running game, the Bengals activated second-year defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin for the first time this season and for the fourth time in his career Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.