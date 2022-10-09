Inactives for Bengals at Ravens

Oct 09, 2022 at 06:45 PM
Table inside Article
NumberPlayer
29CB Cam Taylor-Britt
32HB Trayveon Williams
70OT D'Ante Smith
79G Jackson Carman
97DT Jay Tufele

news

Quick Hits: Bengals Walked-Off Again; Burrow All In On Fourth Down

BALTIMORE _ There is probably a stat out there that says if the Bengals aren't the only team to suffer their first three losses of the season all on walk-off field goals, it's a small fraternity. "I've been playing for five years and every game feels like that," said left end Sam Hubbard, whose defense played brilliantly again in Sunday night's prime time pain of a 19-17 loss to the Ravens.

news

Bengals Drop Heartbreaker in Baltimore on Walk-Off Field Goal

Ravens future Hall-of-Famer Justin Tucker extended his unbelievable streak of field goals in the last minute of regulation and overtime to 17 with a 43-yarder at the gun to beat the Bengals, 19-17 on Sunday Night Football.

news

How To Watch and Listen to Bengals at Ravens

news

Pregame Notes: Bengals Beef Up Against Ravens Run With Shelvin

BALTIMORE _ With an eye toward stopping the Ravens' dangerous running game, the Bengals activated second-year defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin for the first time this season and for the fourth time in his career Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

