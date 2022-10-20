Leah And Devon Still Return To Rule The Jungle Again

The Queen of Bengaldom is 12 and now officially a Ruler.

Leah Still, who has wanted to be a doctor ever since her fight with cancer, is shooting for all A's as a seventh-grader at her Houston, Texas middle school and The Sims 4 video game has replaced dolls. But she has never outgrown that magical night at Paycor Stadium eight years ago.

When they called to tell her and her dad, former Bengals defensive tackle Devon Still, that they had been chosen for Rulers of The Jungle for Sunday's game against the Falcons (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's FOX 19), she was thrilled.

"I'm just really excited to see everyone and all the energy that is there," says Leah Still, "because I look at some of the video when I was younger and it seemed really fun."

She can't remember much about that night in November of 2014, less than six months after they discovered a

Neuroblastoma tumor in her abdomen had spread to her hips and bone marrow.

She does remember being on the field for the halftime ceremony during that Thursday night game against Cleveland when the Bengals celebrated raising more than $1 million for pediatric cancer from the sales of her dad's No. 75 Bengals jersey. They became the face of the everyday fight and with Leah cancer-free for seven years, the fight continues.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon has made sure of that. He had never heard of the Stills, but he helped one of his teenage buddies through the nightmare.

Gavin Schaffer, the son of his agent, Peter Schaffer, was 16 when he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma. Two years later he's cancer-free and playing midfield for Mount St. Mary's lacrosse in Emmitsburg, Md., while donating time to the HEADstrong, a foundation founded by the late Hofstra lacrosse player Nick Colleluori dedicated to improving quality of life for those affected by cancer.

"(Mixon) was a very nice friend. He would call me now and then, but mostly text. Most of it was trash-talking," says Gavin Schaffer of their X-box relationship. "He was very encouraging. But it wasn't because of my situation. He treated me the same and that made me feel a lot better."

Peter Schaffer, who unbelievably went through it all before with his older daughter Lilian and her Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis, got plenty of support from clients like Mixon, Bengals right tackle La'el Collins and former Bengals cornerback Adam Jones.

"Even though they both beat it," Peter Schaffer says, "they want to pay it forward and help improve people's lives."

Which is why at next month's "My Cause, My Cleats," game, Mixon and Collins are going to wear cleats with HEADstrong's limestone green.