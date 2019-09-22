Lawson Up and Active for Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - Pass rushing end Carl Lawson didn't practice last week with a tender hamstring but head coach Zac Taylor deemed him healthy enough to play Sunday against the Bills at New Era Field.
He also thought he could get something out of left guard Michael Jordan (knee) if an emergency arose, but he felt he needed to go with four running backs and five linebackers and de-activated Jordan. The move also indicates left tackle Andre Smith is feeling good after leaving last week's game with a groin issue in the first half and practicing full for one day on Friday.
Taylor's inactive list opens it up for three players to get into their first NFL game: rookie running back Trayveon Williams, rookie running offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland and first-year defensive lineman Andrew Brown.
Except for third quarterback Jake Dolegala, the inactive list is populated with injured players: joining Jordan are wide receiver A.J. Green (ankle), left tackle Cordy Glenn (concussion), defensive linemen Ryan Glasgow (thigh) and Kerry Wynn (concussion), and slot cornerback B.W. Webb (forearm).