Thank You Kevin Huber

Jul 07, 2023 at 11:27 AM

On Friday, July 7, 2023 Kevin Huber took to Twitter to send a message to Who Dey Nation.

Tweet from Kevin Huber that reads: "April 26, 2009, I received a call that would forever change my life. From just a Cincinnati kid watching my Bengals at Riverfront Stadium to being drafted as their punter is something dreams are made of. The past 14 years have been beyond my imagination and I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Bengals organization. To my teammates, coaches, front office and staff, I can't thank you enough for your support and dedication throughout my career. It has been a privilage to learn from and work with every one of you. And to all Bengals fans; your grit and unwavering enthusiasm for our team and city is second to none. I may be signing off as #10, but you better believe I'll be in the jungle chanting "Who Dey" alongside you all."
Let's take a look back at the career of the record-setting, longest-tenured player in Bengals history.

Photos | Kevin Huber Through The Years

Take a look at photos of the career of P Kevin Huber, the Bengal's longest tenured player.

Kevin Huber was drafted in the fifth round by the Bengals in the 2009 NFL Draft as the 142nd overall selection. Huber surpassed Bengals Legend Ken Riley's record of 207 games played and now holds the team record for 216 games played. Speaking of team records, Huber has accrued 14 NFL seasons, tying LB Reggie Williams for the third-most in team history. Huber was also a holder on placekicks for his entire Bengals career.

In the postseason, Kevin Huber is the all-time franchise leader for punts with 42 earned in his career. Huber is the all-time franchise leader for punting yards in the postseason with 1879 yards; with 41.3 net average punt distance in the postseason, Huber is also the all-time franchise leader in that category.

As only the second player drafted by the Bengals who grew up in Cincinnati and attended both high school and college in the Queen City, Kevin Huber has left a lasting impression on the Queen City and the Bengals franchise. Thank You Kevin Huber.

Team Records Held by Kevin Huber

  • Games played (216)
  • Punts (1011)
  • Punting yards (45,766)
  • Gross average (45.27)
  • Net average (40.34)
  • Inside-20 punts (346)

Career Stats

  • Stands as Bengals' career leader in every significant punting category, including punts (1011), punting yards (45,766), gross average (45.27), net average (40.34) and inside-20 punts (346)
  • Shares franchise record for longest punt (75)
  • Owns Bengals' best career ratio for inside-20s to touchbacks (4.2-to-1, 337-80).
  • Owns the top five seasons in team history for most inside-20 kicks
  • Had a streak of 138 straight games played dating back to 2014 season opener

