Thank You Kevin Huber

Tweet from Kevin Huber that reads: "April 26, 2009, I received a call that would forever change my life. From just a Cincinnati kid watching my Bengals at Riverfront Stadium to being drafted as their punter is something dreams are made of. The past 14 years have been beyond my imagination and I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Bengals organization. To my teammates, coaches, front office and staff, I can't thank you enough for your support and dedication throughout my career. It has been a privilage to learn from and work with every one of you. And to all Bengals fans; your grit and unwavering enthusiasm for our team and city is second to none. I may be signing off as #10, but you better believe I'll be in the jungle chanting "Who Dey" alongside you all."