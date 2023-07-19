Canton Countdown: On Munoz's 25th Anniversary, Sense Of History Looms For Ken Riley's Hall of Fame Induction

Anthony Munoz remembers waiting in the Hall to take the stage and watching his son, a junior tackle at Cincinnati's Moeller High School turning 17 the next day, casually perusing the nearby memorabilia.

"I asked him a couple of times, 'Hey, are you all right?'" Anthony Munoz recalls. "And he just said, 'Yeah, yeah. Fine.' And he went out there and he just killed it. It was as if he had been doing public speaking for several years."

Michael Munoz, now almost 42 and older than his dad when he presented him to immortality, is still speaking. Like his dad, he's help-oriented and has worked with him at his foundation as well as at the Hall for several years as a kind of community developer.

Just last month Michael Munoz lifted some of his speech that day in Canton when he spoke at the Indian River Juvenile Detention Center in Massillon, Ohio. Those in the group were not yet 21, but they were fathers.

"I used the part about seeing consistency from my dad," Michael Munoz says. "He was there and he just kind of showed up. And he had humility. He admitted when he was wrong. He was just a real guy. We all have faults and it just felt really good to be able to share that with those guys and I got feedback that it resonated with those guys. And those are things Dad demonstrates off the field that are so impactful today as they were when I was 16, 17, 18."

Michael Munoz figures he looked in the mirror and rehearsed his speech about a dozen times. With his speech a little more than two weeks away, Ken Riley II has "a framework," but he's giving himself plenty of leeway to add to the foundation.

"It's like sports with muscle memory," Michael Munoz says. "The more you rehearse it, you become free to just be authentic."

Like Michael Munoz said that day, his dad is the real deal and on his 25th Hall anniversary Anthony keeps making an impact. When he finally gets a teammate in Canton next month, he'll be watching on stage as the Hall of Fame's chief football relationship officer who has only missed one induction since his own and that's because he had to get shoulder surgery before working the Bengals preseason games as a TV analyst.