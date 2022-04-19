Joseph Ossai Looks To Return And Give Bengals Edgy Depth

Which is exactly what he did, knifing inside Wirfs (called the best right tackle in the NFL on that same TV broadcast) and suddenly Ossai was cradling The GOAT.

"I was more excited about the execution after getting blown up," Ossai said. "The very next time I was able to stay focused and execute. I was more excited about that. I didn't realize I sacked Tom Brady until I got to the sidelines. I was thinking, 'Oh my Gosh.' I felt like I should have taken a picture."

Ossai has watched it and the rest of his debut a few times. That play ended Brady's night, but Ossai kept going. He played 31 more snaps from scrimmage, five on special teams and got another quarterback hit on his last play when he hurt his wrist late in the third quarter.

Despite feeling his knee buckle covering a kick early in the second half, Ossai finished with seven pressures and two run stops and Pro Football Focus gave him the third highest grade of any defensive rookie that first weekend behind only a pair of first-rounders in Denver cornerback Patrick Surtain II and Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

"Sometimes during the course of the year I had to go find some film," Ossai said. "It was good to see. It was reassuring because I would think, 'Has this left me?' It was reassuring to me because that was the beginning of the season and as the season goes on, you get better as you experience more, especially as a rookie."

He won't sugarcoat it. It was extremely tough for a guy who had never missed a game to watch. He sat in on all the defensive line meetings until late in the season. He calls it "a blessing and a curse," because absence made the heart grow fonder.

"It was getting too much," Ossai said. "The boys were doing amazing. I was feeling I wasn't doing anything to contribute to this glorious season we were having. That took a toll on me and I had to step back a little bit and give myself a mental break.

"But even then my appreciation for the game kept going up. My pure enjoyment of the game sky rocketed. To get this chance, not many guys get it to play this great game."