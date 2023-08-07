Training Camp Report: No Timetable To Name Bengals RT; Defense Takes Challenge To Control Offense; Hendrickson Looks Like He Never Missed Time

Offensive line coach Frank Pollack says Jonah Williams and Jackson Carman are still battling for the right tackle spot and there is no timetable to name a starter as the coaches set the lineup for Friday's preseason opener (7 p.m.-NFL Network) against the Packers at Paycor Stadium. Before that is Wednesday's workout with Green Bay on the Kettering Health Practice Fields.

"I love it to be day one of camp, but we'll let these guys compete," Pollack said after Sunday's practice. " We'll let our guys get through a couple of games and get (practices against) Green Bay, so I think it's fair to both those guys to really up their game and compete against another team, as opposed to our own."

They've been rotating with the ones and Williams has responded on two fronts, his rehab from surgery for a dislocated kneecap and his move from left to right tackle, a position he hasn't played since his freshman year at Alabama. The quickness of Williams' transition has surprised Pollack.

"It's really been a lot more seamless and smooth than I would anticipate for any guy. So it just shows the quality player that Jonah is," Pollack said. "He looks like he's been there for a few years. I'm impressed. I mean, hats off to him. It shows that he took the challenge and he worked on it every chance he could while he was rehabbing his knee."

Carman hasn't played the right side in the NFL in a game, but he backed up both spots last season in practice and Pollack is hoping more snaps on one side leads to more consistency.

"He's having a good camp. He may have a down day, but he recovers from it the next day. He doesn't spiral out of control," Pollack said. "He still jumps out as far as his athleticism and his power. He's getting a better understanding as far as what it means to be a tackle from an assignment standpoint, how to handle different movement and pressures and communicating better with his guard.

"He just needs to get a little bit more from a consistency standpoint."

In the backup ranks there has been a pretty good battle brewing between two guys who were here last year for the backup center spot. Right guard Max Scharping, who came off the bench last year to start the three playoff games when Alex Cappa injured his ankle, is giving incumbent Trey Hill a run.

"We're still working through that. Trey's been the guy," Pollack said. "But Max is a guy that if he wants to add value to the team, he's got to be able to play a swing position. Last year when he came here was new, it was guard. This year it's guard- center. So I'm trying to maximize his exposure to be able to show what he can do at both those spots, as well as Trey Hill get more guard reps because he was so heavy center last year. (We want) to see who can really be comfortable at both those spots."