John Ross Cleared To Practice

Nov 13, 2019 at 11:37 AM
190915-Ross-John_running (AP)
Aaron Doster/AP2019/Aaron Doster
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross (11) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. The 49ers won 41-17. (Aaron Doster via AP)

The Bengals today cleared WR John Ross III to return to practice, by designating him for return from the Reserve/Injured list.

Ross has been on the Reserve/Injured list since Oct. 2 with a sternoclavicular injury he suffered in Game 4 at Pittsburgh. He counts as the first of a possible two players the team may designate for return from the R/I list this season.

Today starts a 21-day period during which Ross may practice with the team without counting against the 53-player active roster. At the end of that period, on Dec. 2 (the Monday prior to the Bengals' Week 13 game at Cleveland), Ross will be eligible to be activated to the roster because he will have missed the required minimum of eight games since being placed on the R/I list to return.

Ross, a third-year player, originally was the Bengals' first-round draft pick out of Washington. He has played in 20 career games (16 starts) for Cincinnati, and has 37 receptions for 538 yards and 10 touchdowns. He started the first four games this season prior to the sternoclavicular injury and had 16 catches for 328 yards (20.5) and three touchdowns.

