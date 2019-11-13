John Ross Cleared To Practice

The Bengals today cleared WR John Ross III to return to practice, by designating him for return from the Reserve/Injured list.

Ross has been on the Reserve/Injured list since Oct. 2 with a sternoclavicular injury he suffered in Game 4 at Pittsburgh. He counts as the first of a possible two players the team may designate for return from the R/I list this season.

Today starts a 21-day period during which Ross may practice with the team without counting against the 53-player active roster. At the end of that period, on Dec. 2 (the Monday prior to the Bengals' Week 13 game at Cleveland), Ross will be eligible to be activated to the roster because he will have missed the required minimum of eight games since being placed on the R/I list to return.