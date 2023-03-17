Cody Ford Comes "Full Circle" To Transformed Bengals Offensive Line Competition

"He was a high draft pick for a reason. He's got a lot of tools to work with and I know he's had some injuries early in his career," Pollack said. "He's got a lot of traits. This is a chance for him to come off an offseason healthy and get an opportunity to get re-started here."

After starting 15 games for the Bills at right tackle as a rookie, the 6-3, 330-pound Ford ended up at left guard before playing some right tackle for the Cardinals last season. Injuries have limited him to 49 of a possible 66 games. But he already feels revived with the Bengals telling him he'll get a shot to play right tackle as incumbent La'el Collins rehabs his torn ACL.

"Yes, I do feel like I've been playing out of position and they do, too," Ford said. "I'm excited to be playing tackle again."

Bengals fans know the litany of high draft picks who have rebuilt their careers here and been key contributors to AFC North title teams. It goes all the way back to safety Chris Crocker in 2009 and kept going with guys like cornerback Adam Jones and safety Reggie Nelson. Of the more recent vintage, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi in 2021 and tight end Hayden Hurst last year were so good they earned multi-year offers in free agency after postseason runs.

And although Ford's confidant, Quinton Spain, was undrafted, he also came off the Buffalo bench to give the Bengals' offensive line a lift in 2020-21.

"(Spain) had nothing but good things to say," said Ford of Pollack. "I remember him from the draft. I know he's got a lot of experience and has built a great room in there and I'm ready to be a part of it."

Brown just happened to meet his new franchise quarterback when both were in the big city for TV appearances with Burrow on Friday's "Today Show," and Brown doing Thursday's ESPN rounds before boarding a flight to Cincinnati Friday morning to sign his deal.

Pollack can't wait. He was a guard in the 1990s NFL and an admirer of Brown's father, the late Orlando Brown, Sr., one of the league's top right tackles in that era.