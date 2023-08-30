Heaven In Seven-On-Seven As Joe Burrow Returns To Bengals Practice

"It's a good way to get the rhythm in his steps back, knock off the rust, and get back to being Joe," said slot cornerback Mike Hilton, the other guy on Skyline's first series of new Bengals cups.

"You could kind of tell when he's out there, everybody's a lot more focused. That's how much he means to this team and this organization. He's our leader and every time he's on the field, we're lucky to have him."

Whether he's the face of a cup or league, Burrow's aura always offers a jolt of good. Such was his return from training room exile.

(For instance, it softened the blow a bit of seeing pass rusher Joseph Ossai's foot in a boot.)

Center Ted Karras, the Bengals' newly appointed NFL dean of the locker room as the only 30-year-old on the Burrow Bengals, says there's always a slight uptick in practice when he's in uniform. Ja'Marr Chase, who has caught more balls from Burrow than any being, says they're all a little more dialed in with him out there because Burrow reacts so quickly to coach up the play.

"Extra juice," said wide receiver Tee Higgins. "He looked good. He looked fluid. He threw a dime today. I was like, 'Oh yeah. He's back." It was to Chuck Sizzle. A deep one. Put it right in the breadbasket. Had no choice (to catch it). A hundred percent ready to go."

That would be a go route to rookie wide receiver Charlie Jones, lined up on the outside. Jones has rarely done that since he's been here, but then, he hasn't caught a ball from Burrow in anything but routes on air until Burrow saw him pressed by cornerback Allan George at the line of scrimmage.

"I knew it was probably coming to me," Jones said. "A perfect throw."

No one seemed to know he was coming back Wednesday. In the last 34 days, headlines have broken out everywhere. From Jonathan Taylor to Hurricane Idalia to a Camp David summit. Everywhere but the radio silent Burrow Bureau in Bengaldom.

"I didn't know until I saw him with you guys," Karras said. "Breaking news for you guys, too."

Higgins didn't know, either, until he saw him on the Kettering Health Practice Fields: "I was like, 'Oh, Shiesty's back.'"

Hilton looked down the locker room and saw him getting ready for practice and heard some accompanying snap-crackle-and-pop around the room. When Burrow ducked into the huddle, nothing had changed, said his receivers. He said what he always says.