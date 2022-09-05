Bengals Captains Vote Gives A Glimpse Of Locker Room Chemistry

At 32, safety Michael Thomas is the oldest Bengal on offense and defense and the only one to have played in more than 100 NFL games from scrimmage when they line up for Sunday's opener (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) against the Steelers at Paycor Stadium.

But the grizzled vet was so overcome Monday when his teammates voted him special teams captain, he was still fighting back tears ten minutes after head coach Zac Taylor announced the captains at the end of the Labor Day practice on the Paycor field.

"I don't do this because I want accolades," Thomas said. "I'm just trying to be a better player and better teammate. To be voted by these guys, it's really humbling."

Quarterback Joe Burrow and running back Joe Mixon return as captains on offense and are joined by new center Ted Karras in a move that says as much about the strength of this locker room as anything else. Strong safety Vonn Bell and end Sam Hubbard also return on defense and are joined by first-time captain and veteran nose tackle D.J. Reader.

"It's really hard, unless you're around him for a really long period of time, to really get the full Ted experience," Taylor said. "He's a phenomenal human being. He works his tail off and it's really important to him. He really brings a lot to the table locally. I think he's been to every restaurant in town and made friends with everybody he could possible make friends with. He's had a great impact on our community and our team in a short time."

A long-timer, punter Kevin Huber, ready to set the Bengals' all-time record in his 208th game Sunday, had been a special teams captain for the past two years. Thomas didn't get here last season until October, didn't get on the roster until November and he suppled a calming influence amid injuries as Huber's personal protector/punt quarterback for the last half of the season and the entire postseason.

"It doesn't lessen or change what I'm going to do and I'm happy for Mike. I think he's very deserving," Huber said. "There are probably ten other guys that could be in the same spot. It shows you what kind of locker room we have right now and it showed last year.