Bengals-Ravens Wild Card By The Numbers

15 _ Yards NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth needs coming out of the booth Sunday night to re-capture his all-time Bengals postseason receiving yardage Chase broke last season

15-15 _ Harbaugh's career record vs. Bengals

19.8 _ Points per game Bengals have allowed in eight-game winning streak

25 _ Tackles Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith has in two career games vs. Bengals

35.5 _ Last of two sacks Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson recorded last Sunday against Ravens, giving him fourth most in NFL in the 2020s

46.15 _ Huntley's career postseason completion percentage

47 _ Burrow's career start Sunday night including playoffs

58.9 _ Opposing passers' completion percentage vs. Bengals defense, lowest in NFL this season.

112.5 _ Average rushing yards Bengals have allowed Ravens' current No. 2 rushing attack averaging 160 yards per game in the last two seasons nose tackle DJ Reader has been in the lineup