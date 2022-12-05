Bengals Channel Paul Brown And Act Like They've Been There Before In MVP Win Over Chiefs

"We have players that have been in these spots before. Whether it's college or last year, we've accumulated players that it matters to them," Burrow said. "The character of these guys is what wins games down the stretch in December and January. They've done a great job of finding those guys; we have one of the best locker rooms I've been around. You feel the energy in the room every single day. We have the utmost faith in one another. If one unit isn't playing great, the other one will step up and make plays."

_It was linebacker Germaine Pratt who brought down the second largest Paycor house back in January in the Wild Card Game when his goal-line interception in the last seconds preserved the win over the Raiders. There he was, doing it again early in the fourth quarter Sunday with his club down, 24-20, and the Chiefs driving for the kill. When he ripped the ball out of Travis Kelce's hand at the midfield logo for the perennial Pro Bowl tight end's only fumble this season, the game turned and never went back.

All week the Bengals defenders had been asking each other, "Have you chucked No. 87 (Kelce) today?" Pratt did Sunday with the clock ticking past 14 minutes.

"In our room we say, 'Make them play left-handed.' Take away their main guy, and make everybody else beat you, and we did that well," said slot cornerback Mike Hilton. "Even when he did make a big catch, Germaine made a hell of a play, stripped him, which was a game changer. It's just credit to everybody doing their job and making a play when they have the chance."

_Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had torched the Chiefs here last year in the regular season with an NFL rookie-record 266 yards and then came back in the AFC title game to score the red-zone touchdown that allowed them to tie it. On Sunday he calmed Bengaldom with a vintage outing in his first time back since a hairline hip fracture wiped out the last four games. He caught a like-he-never-left seven balls for 97 yards that included a beat-the-blitz 40-yarder that victimized one of the Chiefs' many rookie cornerbacks.

"They played me a little bit differently," Chase said. "They put the safety all the way down on my side a little more … playing outside leverage a majority of the time, just getting the safety get over there."

So what else is new? Chase played 59 snaps, three more than he did the day he got hurt in New Orleans and four fewer than when he aggravated it the next week. He had been playing 96 percent of the snaps this year and on Sunday it was 87.

"As soon as I got cleared last week," said Chase, when asked when he knew during the game he was back.

He saluted guys like Trenton Irwin and Stanley Morgan, Jr., who took snaps for him when he was gassed.

"Out of shape. Like crazy, oh my God! I was so tired out there. It was good to be back, though," Chase said. "T.I. and Stan were doing a great job getting me out of the game when they saw me tired. Zac (Taylor) was doing a good job on the play calls and stuff too, so it was all-around good."