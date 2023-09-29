Sunday's Hot Spots: PR Jones To IR; Irv Smith Jr. Ruled Out For Titans; Burrow Hopes To Continue As Mr. October; Motion Passes; McCarron Makes Himself At Home

JA'MARR JAMMING: Chase has people there, too. He'll be matched up against Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton, a guy he's been playing against since they were freshmen at Archbishop Rummel in Metairie, La., just outside New Orleans, long before they went to LSU.

"He's the reason I went to my high school. We've been battling since ninth grade when I was playing receiver," Chase said. "He's the reason I'm really good, too. He's fast. He's got an all-around game. If I can get him uncomfortable then I can win."

During the offense's slow start, Chase has been urging Taylor and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to move him around and after last week's one-on-one session with Callahan, they put him in motion a little bit more against the Rams and were rewarded with his 2023 break-out game of 12 catches for 141 yards.

They've done it before, but Chase said this motion was a little bit different. He embraces the concept.

"I like it because it gives the defense a moment to think," Chase said. "Instead of just sitting there and looking at my leverage and say, 'Oh, he's going to run this because of this split.' Now they have to think about what I'm about to do since I'm going in motion. It helps the all-round game."

And then there's the running start, but Chase says he doesn't prefer it: "I don't care. I'm not Tyreek Hill fast."

He just wants to be faster than Fulton because there'll be a little juice there.

"I haven't talked to him in a minute," Chase said. "I think when I'm going against friends, the matchup is a little more intense because we know each other."

If Chase comes up with ten catches Sunday, he'll tie another LSU wide receiver, Jarvis Landry, as the third- fastest player in NFL history to reach 200 career receptions in 33 games. LSU's Odell Beckham Jr. did it in 30 and Michael Thomas in 32.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: It's all been both very new and very familiar for quarterback AJ McCarron since he signed to the Bengals practice squad last week.

As he watched the Bengals wring out a 19-16 victory over the Rams in the Ring of Honor game Monday night, it brought back memories of another night game at Paycor. There wasn't that surreal mist of the 2015 Wild Card Game, but the atmosphere was similar.