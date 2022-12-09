Meet The QB Joe Burrow Has Known The Longest And Their Matching Styles And Stats

"He was a leader. Guys liked playing with him. People in Des Moines and Iowa gravitated toward him, a lot of good qualities that Joe has also," Jimmy Burrow says. "If somebody said you have to pick a guy you would like Joe be like on and off the field, that would be one of the first names that came to my mind because Kurt is a really good person. Great character and a great player."

Comparisons are always uneasy and so is this one. Jimmy Burrow says his son doesn't want to be compared to Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks. "He knows he's not in that stratosphere yet." But the numbers supplied by Elias are still stunning. In their first 38 starts, Burrow has completed 68.5 percent of his passes, Warner 66.4. Burrow's passer rating is 101.3, Warner 102.1. Burrow has thrown 45 more touchdowns than interceptions, Warner 38.

"I watch the game the way I played the game," Warner says. "And he does it as well as anybody. Getting it to the right guy. It may not be flashy, liked some of these other guys, but to me, that's flashy. If you can give me a guy that sees it quickly, deciphers it and gets the ball out on time, that's special. Everyone else sees special as run to your right, throw it 70 yards down field, run though a guy or run around. I don't because the one thing we continue to see in this league is if you can play the game inside the pocket and do the things I'm talking about, you always have a chance to win.

"If you're going to depend on all the special stuff, it's great and you can still win with guys. But you still have to be able to do the other. I think the other stuff comes back to get you … (If) they do what Joe does in the pocket, you just know that guy is always going to have a chance. Yeah , he may be a more limited in the special stuff in regards to running around, although he's running better this year. You very seldom see guys win championships that don't play the game inside the pocket. That's what excited me about Joe and where he's at right now. He's young and that will sustain him for however long he wants to play this game. It's Tom Brady-type stuff."