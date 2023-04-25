Bengals Exercise 2024 Option of Joe Burrow: A Procedural Step as Work Toward Extension Continues

Apr 25, 2023 at 05:05 PM
QB Joe Burrow throws the ball during warm-ups before the Bengals-Bills 2022 Season Divisional game in Buffalo, NY.

The Bengals today exercised QB Joe Burrow's fifth-year option for the 2024 season. The team indicated this is a mechanical step along the way and it will continue working with Burrow and his representatives to work toward securing his long-term future as a Bengal.

Burrow, a fourth-year player in 2023, has completed 1044 of 1530 passes (68.2 percent) for 11,774 yards and 82 TDs in 42 regular-season starts. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl and voted the FedEx Air Player of the Year in 2022, when he ranked second in the NFL in completion percentage (68.3), tied for second in passing TDs (35), fifth in completions (414), fifth in passing yards (4475), and sixth in passer rating (100.8).

Photos: Joe Burrow | Best of 2022 Season

A collection of QB Joe Burrow's top highlights, celebrations, outfits, and more from the 2022 season.

QB Joe Burrow throws the ball during the third quarter of the 2022 season AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 29 2023.
1 / 25

QB Joe Burrow throws the ball during the third quarter of the 2022 season AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 29 2023.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow runs the ball during the first quarter of the 2022 season AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 29 2023.
2 / 25

QB Joe Burrow runs the ball during the first quarter of the 2022 season AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 29 2023.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow walks into the locker room at Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 29 2023.
3 / 25

QB Joe Burrow walks into the locker room at Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 29 2023.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow celebrates during the second quarter of the Bengals-Bills divisional game at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, January 22 2023.
4 / 25

QB Joe Burrow celebrates during the second quarter of the Bengals-Bills divisional game at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, January 22 2023.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow runs the ball during the second quarter of the Bengals-Bills divisional game at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, January 22 2023.
5 / 25

QB Joe Burrow runs the ball during the second quarter of the Bengals-Bills divisional game at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, January 22 2023.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow communicates to the offense during the third quarter of the Bengals-Bills divisional game at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, January 22 2023.
6 / 25

QB Joe Burrow communicates to the offense during the third quarter of the Bengals-Bills divisional game at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, January 22 2023.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow throws the ball before kickoff of the Bengals-Bills divisional game at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, January 22 2023.
7 / 25

QB Joe Burrow throws the ball before kickoff of the Bengals-Bills divisional game at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, January 22 2023.

QB Joe Burrow arrives at Highmark Stadium before kickoff of the Bengals-Bills divisional round game on Sunday, January 22 2023.
8 / 25

QB Joe Burrow arrives at Highmark Stadium before kickoff of the Bengals-Bills divisional round game on Sunday, January 22 2023.

Ryan Meyer
DE Sam Hubbard (left) and QB Joe Burrow walk off the field after the Bengals beat the Ravens 24-17 in the Wild Card round of the playoffs at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 15 2023.
9 / 25

DE Sam Hubbard (left) and QB Joe Burrow walk off the field after the Bengals beat the Ravens 24-17 in the Wild Card round of the playoffs at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 15 2023.

Ben Solomon/Ben Solomon
QB Joe Burrow throws the ball during the third quarter of the Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 15 2023.
10 / 25

QB Joe Burrow throws the ball during the third quarter of the Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 15 2023.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow runs the ball during the first quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
11 / 25

QB Joe Burrow runs the ball during the first quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow scrambles during the first quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.
12 / 25

QB Joe Burrow scrambles during the first quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow runs the ball in the first quarter of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
13 / 25

QB Joe Burrow runs the ball in the first quarter of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday, December 24 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals QB Joe Burrow (left) shakes hands with Bucs QB Ton Brady after the Bengals beat the Buccaneers, 34-23, in Week 15 of the 2022 season.
14 / 25

Bengals QB Joe Burrow (left) shakes hands with Bucs QB Ton Brady after the Bengals beat the Buccaneers, 34-23, in Week 15 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow arrives at Gillette Stadium ahead of Week 16 against the New England Patriots on Saturday, December 24 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
15 / 25

QB Joe Burrow arrives at Gillette Stadium ahead of Week 16 against the New England Patriots on Saturday, December 24 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Shea Stevenson
QB Joe Burrow celebrates HB Samaje Perine's touchdown during the second quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
16 / 25

QB Joe Burrow celebrates HB Samaje Perine's touchdown during the second quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow throws the ball to the ref after running the ball during the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Chiefs game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
17 / 25

QB Joe Burrow throws the ball to the ref after running the ball during the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Chiefs game in Week 13 of the 2022 season at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow gets a touchdown during the first quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game at Paycor Stadium for Week 13 of the 2022 season.
18 / 25

QB Joe Burrow gets a touchdown during the first quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals game at Paycor Stadium for Week 13 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow arrives at Paycor Stadium for Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 4 2022.
19 / 25

QB Joe Burrow arrives at Paycor Stadium for Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 4 2022.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow celebrates a first down during the second quarter of the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
20 / 25

QB Joe Burrow celebrates a first down during the second quarter of the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow runs the ball during the first quarter of the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
21 / 25

QB Joe Burrow runs the ball during the first quarter of the Bengals-Titans game on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12 of the 2022 season.

QB Joe Burrow runs the ball during the third quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
22 / 25

QB Joe Burrow runs the ball during the third quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow throws a pass during the Bengals-Saints Week 6 game on Sunday, October 16 2022.
23 / 25

QB Joe Burrow throws a pass during the Bengals-Saints Week 6 game on Sunday, October 16 2022.

QB Joe Burrow takes a photo of HB Joe Mixon after Mixon breaks 5,000 yards with a touchdown during the Bengals-Panthers Week 9 game on Sunday, November 6 2022.
24 / 25

QB Joe Burrow takes a photo of HB Joe Mixon after Mixon breaks 5,000 yards with a touchdown during the Bengals-Panthers Week 9 game on Sunday, November 6 2022.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow tip toes past a defender during the Bengals-Browns Week 8 Game on Monday, October 31 2022.
25 / 25

QB Joe Burrow tip toes past a defender during the Bengals-Browns Week 8 Game on Monday, October 31 2022.

Ryan Meyer
Advertising