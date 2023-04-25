Bengals Exercise 2024 Option of Joe Burrow: A Procedural Step as Work Toward Extension Continues

The Bengals today exercised QB Joe Burrow's fifth-year option for the 2024 season. The team indicated this is a mechanical step along the way and it will continue working with Burrow and his representatives to work toward securing his long-term future as a Bengal.

Burrow, a fourth-year player in 2023, has completed 1044 of 1530 passes (68.2 percent) for 11,774 yards and 82 TDs in 42 regular-season starts. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl and voted the FedEx Air Player of the Year in 2022, when he ranked second in the NFL in completion percentage (68.3), tied for second in passing TDs (35), fifth in completions (414), fifth in passing yards (4475), and sixth in passer rating (100.8).