Quick Hits: Burrow Back-up Derby Has All The Smarts; Chrisman Makes A Pitch To Get A Leg Up; Ted Karras Quashes The Dead Snap

Joe Burrow has been so deprived by playing a mere three preseason snaps in his NFL career that he is the game's most accurate passer of all time.

So until the opening weekend of Sept. 7, expect to see plenty of Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning in the bid to be the Bengals' No. 2 quarterback.

"I think those are three he wanted. I don't think they wanted to play him in even those three," Browning said Monday as the Bengals gathered for another week of workouts.

Whoever wins the Burrow Back-up Derby, it's the first time in his four seasons he won't have Brandon Allen as his No. 2. But Siemian's experience of 30 starts and Browning's record-breaking arm give them confidence they are well covered, as quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher says, "God forbid if we ever needed them to."

"We came out of this thing with what we wanted," Pitcher says. "We feel like we have two guys who are more than capable of being good NFL backups and executing. Now it's just on us to give them that opportunity and I'm sure both of them will do everything they can to take advantage of it."

Pitcher has two guys who not only see the big picture, but have been in the big picture. Siemian, 31, started two seasons for the Broncos when he was first breaking into the league. Browning, 27, became one of the best Pac 12 quarterbacks ever at Washington (he threw one fewer career touchdown pass than Justin Herbert) after he compiled the most prolific prep passing career in California history.

"Jake's a football guy through and through. Very, very smart," Pitcher says. "When his playing days are over, and hopefully that's not for a long time, he'll be an outstanding coach. He's got a long way to go before then."

He says the same thing about Siemian, a guy already thinking about staying in the game after he stops throwing. That's a reason he negotiated his own contract this offseason. While Lamar Jackson brokered his own franchise deal in a blaze of buzz in Baltimore, Siemian quietly got one done last week with Bengals director of pro scouting Steven Radicevic.

"It's something I've been curious about. That side of the game," said Siemian Monday, after being in the building for about an hour. "I plan to be involved in football long after I'm done playing, so I think it's good exposure for me to see that side of the business.

"It's easy to be transparent about everything. No hiding behind any words or anybody. You're able to have candid conversations. That's the part I appreciated. You have to have some self-awareness and you're not totally delusional. I think it's pretty straight forward."

Radicevic says it's the first time he's dealt with a player on a contract and says everything went fine. It didn't surprise him since the team knew about the respect Siemian has from his peers.