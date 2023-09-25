Monday Night Hot Spots: Bengals Legends Gather For ROH; Full Circle For O-Line Vs. Donald; Ja'Marr Preps For Rams' New Look D  

Anderson, the 1981 MVP and greatest Bengal of all when Esiason was drafted in 1984 to replace him, admitted they didn't have the greatest relationship back then. But 13 years later when Esiason returned as a backup and Anderson was his quarterbacks coach, they both got promoted late in the season. With Anderson calling the plays and Esiason executing them at the line of scrimmage, Anderson said, "We averaged 40 points a game and for some reason he and I were on the same page as coach and quarterback. That was probably the highlight of my coaching career those five games."

And this from a man who won a Super Bowl ring coaching the Steelers. Anderson says he's as proud of Esiason as he is of any player he ever coached because of his blockbuster work in the fight against cystic fibrosis. Esiason is one of Anderson's biggest boosters for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Esiason, as he has been for the last two decades of Sundays, was in New York finishing his work for "NFL Today," and wasn't in the house. Johnson, like one of his releases off the line of scrimmage, was suddenly there graciously making the rounds before disappearing just as fast. But like Marco Battaglia told the crowd during story time, it didn't matter.

"Tonight means a lot to the people we're honoring," said Battaglia, the tight end who is one of the handful of guys who played with both Esiason and Johnson. "But it means more to the people supporting the honorees."

Battaglia, bred in Queens, lives close to Esiason in New York and they keep in touch frequently even though they played together just that one season. He played just one season with Johnson, but said if he played longer Johson never would have had the nickname Ochocinco. "I started calling him Beetlejuice at that minicamp after the draft. Smallest head you've ever seen."

Dennis Janson, the Walter Cronkite of Cincinnati TV sports anchors, paid his respects briefly, a reminder of why Esiason made the move from the fling to Scott to the broadcast booth look so seamless. Janson, along with the great Channel 9 storyteller John Popovich, mentored Esiason when they pulled off a coup and brought him to 9 as an analyst while he was still playing. Janson still remembers when the station sent them to L.A. to cover the Giants-Broncos Super Bowl.

"The best. Always on time. Never saw him look at his watch once," Janson recalled. "He'd always ask, 'Are we done? Do we need to shoot promos? Cut-ins?' Never big-timed anybody. He knew what we wanted. He was a pro."

One of Esiason's fellow analysts, T.J. Houshmandzadeh of Fox Sports, got to the mike and reminded everyone that his lifelong workout partner The Ocho was more than a celebrity. The best receiver and hardest worker he has ever seen. "Chad should be in the Hall of Fame," Houshmandzadeh said as he recounted running the L.A. hills. "Four miles out, four miles back. I thought Chad was cheating."

What goes around comes around in the NFL in a tight circle. The wide receivers coach for the Rams Monday night? Eric Yarber, the Oregon State receivers coach who got Johnson and Houshmandzadeh drafted in 2001. The guy they took to the Pro Bowl in 2008 as a Thank You.

Houshmandzadeh turned to Willie Anderson, inducted into the Ring of Honor last year, and wanted to thank him. Anderson is doing what he did as a player, keeping the locker room together and engaged. This time he's doing it through endless text chains.

"I'm on there with 40 guys I don't know, but I feel like I played with them," Houshmandzadeh said.

One of those guys is Tony McGee, another guy who played with both Esiason and Johnson. He wanted to make sure they knew Carl Pickens was in the house. Pickens was one of the league's most dominant wide receivers in the 1990s, a guy who perfected the jump ball long before 21st-century magicians A.J. Green and Tee Higgins.

"Carl had a delicate relationship with the organization," McGee said. "But time heals all wounds, right? Time heals all wounds, right?"