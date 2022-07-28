From Tom Brady To Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase Finds Motivation

"Hundred percent," Chase said. "Because I'm not trying to be seen like that ever again. I don't know where that came from."

He has an idea. After winning the national title with Joe Burrow, he took off 2020 before the Bengals took him with the fifth pick and reunited LSU's record-breakers.

"I was off the whole year, so I'm already in rhythm with stuff going on," Chase said. "I feel much better."

Now Burrow isn't here for probably about two weeks because of an appendectomy and Chase isn't sure how that's going to impact what seems to be their almost supernatural connection.

"It didn't work right away," Chase said. "It will take time."

But he never seems to take time off when it comes to finding motivation. Like last week, when Madden 23 came out with its ratings that seemed to include all players but those playing south of Columbus and north of Lexington. Somehow, the game had Chase ranked 18th among receivers and he fired out an "Extra Motivation," tweet.

It also fired up Chase that Tom Brady noticed.

"Don't sweat it man," Brady tweeted. "Madden didn't even put me in the game my second year."

"That was kind of cool that he did that," Chase said. "He's one of the best to ever do it. He definitely got motivated after that, so it definitely motivated me."

It's not like Madden crushed any childhood dreams. He says he never played it.

"No, not at all," Chase said. "I don't play any sports outside of football. Too much football in my mind already."

What was on his mind in the offseason was getting back to his roots.