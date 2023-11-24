Ja'Marr Chase Visits Local School To Give Away Thanksgiving Meals to 100 Local Children and Families

Nov 24, 2023 at 10:32 AM

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase spent the afternoon with local elementary school students before they headed home for Thanksgiving break. Chase spent one-on-one time with the students at Silverton Elementary School for their after-school program's Fall Celebration hosted by Integrity Express Logistics and Activities Beyond the Classroom.

As students left the after-school program, Chase and Integrity Express Logistics gave each student and their family a Thanksgiving meal kit that included Thanksgiving staples for a complete meal including turkey, potatoes, stuffing, green beans & dessert. Chase also ensured the families went home with a family friendly game to encourage families to spend time together as they enjoy the holiday.

Photos: Ja'Marr Chase Gives Away Thanksgiving Meals to 100 Local Children and Families

Additionally, Chase spent about an hour with the students doing various activities in the gym prior to their departure. Each student walked away with an autographed photo of the athlete, in addition to getting the opportunity to get their picture taken with him.

"Giving back to the community that has shown me so much support is important to my family and me," says Ja'Marr Chase. "I'm thankful to IEL for partnering with me to help support local students and their families."

Paul Frietch, the Marketing Director of Integrity Express Logistics shared, "IEL is proud to team up with Ja'Marr Chase and family to provide meals for families that need it the most this Thanksgiving season. We are beyond thankful to partner with a great role model like Ja'Marr to give back to our local community putting smiles on kids' faces."

Sally Grimes, the Executive Director of Activities Beyond the Classroom shared, "Supporting the students and families of Cincinnati Public Schools is core to our mission. We are grateful to Ja'Marr and IEL for their generosity in choosing to support our mission and the students and families that participate in our after-school club at Silverton

