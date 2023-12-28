Quick Hits: It's Ja'Marr's Call If He'll Play;  Mike Hilton Looks To Avenge 'One Of Worst Games' Of Career; Taylor-Britt Set To Bring '100%' Juice For Bengals

HILTON VOW: Bengals slot cornerback Mike Hilton believes he's playing some of the best ball of his career in the past month and says the disappointment of his performance in last year's AFC title game loss to the Chiefs has fueled him.

And then there was that moment of euphoria after the Divisional win over the Bills when he said the Bengals were going to "Burrowhead," for that Championship Game, re-naming the Chiefs' home stadium in honor of the Bengals quarterback who was 3-0 against them and led an 18-point comeback at Arrowhead in the 2021 AFC Championship.

"It doesn't bother me anymore. I thought about taking it back, but that's not me," Hilton said after Thursday's practice. "I probably had one of the worst games of my career. It's a humbling experience.

"To go against those guys means a lot. To go there, it means a lot. To re-do my performance from last year would be big. It might help us get in position to win this game. I'm expecting them to come my way . I'll be ready."

The play that gnaws at Hilton from the 23-20 loss on a field goal in the last seconds came with 4:15 left in the third quarter with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes staring at a third-and-10 from the Bengals 19 in a 13-13 game.

Mahomes juked in the pocket and stepped up to fling it just before he was leveled by left end Sam Hubbard. It was a low rope to wide receiver Marquez Valdes- Scantling, who barely had a step on Hilton coming across the end zone and caught it on his back for the touchdown as Hilton dove and felt the ball whiz centimeters past his fingertips.

"Gave up three explosives. That touchdown, it's a four-point swing. We lost by three. Who knows what happens if I bat that ball?" Hilton said. "Not too many quarterbacks can make that throw. But I have to be in better position to make the play.