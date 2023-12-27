How To Watch Bengals at Chiefs for Week 17 of the 2023 Season

Kickoff: Sunday, December 31 at 4:25 p.m. EST
Television
The game will air on CBS-TV. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington. Broadcasters are Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter).
Areas shaded in red will broadcast the Bengals-Chiefs game on CBS.
Streaming
Where To Watch:
- In-Market: CBS/Local12, Paramount+ (any device), NFL+ (mobile only)
- Out-of-Market: NFL Sunday Ticket
- International: Game Pass International
Bengals Bars
Learn what bars near you are playing Bengals games and submit your bar to be added.
Listen
The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). Broadcasters are Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst). The game also will air nationally on Compass Media Networks. Broadcasters are Bill Rosinski (play-by-play) and Steve Beuerlein (analyst).