How To Watch Bengals at Chiefs for Week 17 of the 2023 Season

Dec 27, 2023 at 01:52 PM

Kickoff: Sunday, December 31 at 4:25 p.m. EST

Television

The game will air on CBS-TV. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington. Broadcasters are Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter).

17-CBS-L

Areas shaded in red will broadcast the Bengals-Chiefs game on CBS.

Streaming

Where To Watch:

Bengals-Bars-Promo

Bengals Bars

Learn what bars near you are playing Bengals games and submit your bar to be added.

Learn More

Listen

The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). Broadcasters are Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst). The game also will air nationally on Compass Media Networks. Broadcasters are Bill Rosinski (play-by-play) and Steve Beuerlein (analyst).

