Training Camp Report: Irv Smith Jr.'s Productive Talk; Trevor Siemian Goes Off Script To Go Off

Bengals new tight end Irv Smith Jr. has been in the NFL five seasons, was a blue-chip recruit at Alabama and his own dad played in the league seven years.

But even his seen-it-all eyes lit up when offensive coordinator Brian Callahan came to him Wednesday and asked him what routes and plays he liked.

"Give me a handful of things you really like," Callahan asked him. "What you feel good about and let's get you some targets. Kind of tinker with you and see where you fit. See what we can do with you."

So Smith went out and had a day and a half Thursday on the Kettering Health Practice Fields along with the rest of an offense that bounced back from Tuesday's defensive domination in the first day of pads.

With the pads on again, Smith caught five balls on a variety of routes showcasing his athleticism in team drills and seven-on-seven. Meanwhile, quarterback Trevor Siemian enjoyed going off script to miss just one of 16 passes in 11-on-11 in leading the ones to a pair of touchdowns in the first move-the-ball period of camp.

Jake Browning followed it up to leading the twos to a touchdown on big catches from rookie wide receivers Charlie Jones and Andrei Iosivas as the offense easily won the lock-out drill by reaching 18 points first.

The only damper of the day came when Jones left the field on a cart after his diving 25-yard catch on Browning's ball that met him at the left sideline put the offense inside the 5.

"Good ball, good catch," said No. 1 slot cornerback Mike Hilton on the sidelines as he looked at the spot with a nothing-you-can-do shrug.

Jones fell hard on his right shoulder as smashed into the ground and held on, but left gingerly holding his right arm against his chest. Jones, the fourth-rounder from Purdue, has played well in camp and has made a bold move for the No. 4 job behind the Bengals' Big Three receivers.

Princeton's Iosivas, a sixth-rounder, is making an adjustment to the pros from the Ivy League that hasn't always been smooth but is always teeming with potential as big as his 6-3, 205-pound frame. He showed his progress two snaps after Jones' play on third-and-six from the 10 when he launched himself over cornerback Allan George for the touchdown.

"He's a guy with nice size. You play to your size," Callahan said. "It's good to see him show up in a big moment and make a huge catch that's contested, physical."

At 6-2, 240 pounds, Smith doesn't have the size of his two predecessors at tight end, C.J. Uzomah and Hayden Hurst, but he's also quicker, and more diverse. On Thursday he caught balls racing down the seam, cutting through out patterns and setting up defenders in the flat.

"Never on this level," said Smith, when asked if an OC had actually wanted to know what he wanted. "This is the best coaching staff I've been around. I put a lot of time and effort into getting better in the offseason and they've seen that and it's a blessing."

For tactical reasons, Callahan and Smith didn't elaborate on the routes they discussed. But from what took place Thursday, it's clear Smith is at home in space. It's another example of head coach Zac Taylor's regime that emphasizes player relations.

"We try to call things guys like. That tends to make it work. That tends to make a good play," Callahan said. "Irv is good in space. He's different than the tight ends we've had before. He has real ability to separate and win after the catch."

YAC has been a big topic this camp with tight ends coach James Casey. In Smith, he's got a guy that thrives on making people miss.