Sunday's Hot Spots: Bengals Seek To Ease Load In Mixon Homecoming; Interception Leaders Challenge Joe Burrow And Brock Purdy

Kevin Hartwig had pretty much the same reaction when Joe Mixon first walked into his office about a dozen years ago at Freedom High School on the outskirts of the Bay in North Cali.

"Holy smokes."

Just the other day Mixon called his old coach and told him he better get to this Sunday's game (4:25 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) against the 49ers at Levi's Stadium, about an 80-minute ride from his hometown of Oakley, Calif.

Mixon, it seems, was taking no for an answer and was making sure he'd get tickets to Hartwig and two other coaches from his high school team, running backs coach Ron Rivers and passing game coordinator Ryan Seto.

"He never stops amazing me," Hartwig says. "It kind of came out of the blue. But he told us to get there, so we will."

After playing 86 games and rushing for nearly 5,800 yards, Mixon figures he'll have about 50 people or so at his first NFL game in his hometown and they won't have to worry about catching a glimpse. Not with Mixon representing 87.4 % of the team's rushing yards and 79.3 % of the carries, both league highs. And with his rookie backup Chase Brown declared out after injuring his hamstring in Thursday's practice, the numbers look like they'll remain high.

But if anyone knows Mixon is in shape to take the pounding, it is Hartwig. He's no longer the coach at Freedom, but he's teaching there and had a front-row seat this spring when Mixon worked in the weight room and ran on the track during his offseason workouts.

"I'd say, 'Look, let him get his work done. Don't bother him,'" Hartwig says. "You know Joe. He's always so positive, so upbeat, always smiling. After his workout, if the kids were there, he'd come in high-fiving and jumping into the soccer games in the P.E. classes."

Mixon went off to play at Oklahoma and has been in Cincinnati long enough to be the franchise's third-leading rusher. But he always finds his way back home to the small city of 35,000 or so that's an hour from both San Francisco and Sacramento.

"I try to be respectful of his time. We text maybe every couple of weeks. I wish him good luck or tell him good game. If he gets back, he gets back," Hartwig says. "We talk a lot that way. He stays in contact. Whenever he gets back, we'll have him talk to the kids, or he'll see his old teachers and chat, or we'll have lunch somewhere and catch up."

The call couldn't have been all that surprising. Hartwig got one about 18 months ago with an invite for the same three coaches to the Super Bowl. Also on his list were a teacher and assistant principal who Hartwig describes as his moms on campus.

"He's one of these guys who doesn't forget," Hartwig says. "There's a lot of good support here and he remembers and wants to say thank you. We tell him he doesn't have to, but he does."

They'll probably get a chance to say hello because Bengals director of operations Jeff Brickner makes sure after every road game his players have time to visit the family and friends section near the buses they'll board to get back to the airport for the flight home.

(Another popular guy this week with about 50 tickets is rookie wide receiver Andrei Iosivas. His hometown of Honolulu, Hawaii is a short jump to Santa Clara relative to the rest of the league.)

"I'm not sure what is going on," Hartwig says. "He said he'll get back to us."