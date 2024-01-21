Important 2024 Offseason Dates

Here is an overview of important offseason NFL dates for the 2023-24 league year. All times are Eastern and all dates are subject to change.
February
February 4 - Pro Bowl Games
February 11 - Super Bowl LVIII
February 20 - Clubs may designate Franchise or Transition players
February 27 through March 4 - NFL Scouting Combine
March
March 5 - Deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players
March 13 - Start of the 2024 league year
March 13 - The Free Agency Period begins
- The trading period for 2024 begins at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time, after the expiration of all 2023 contracts.
March 24 through 27 - Annual League Meeting
April
April 1 - Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2023 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.
April 15 - Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.
April 19 - Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.
April 25 through April 27 - NFL Draft in Detriot, MI
May
May 2 - Deadline for Clubs to exercise Fifth-Year Option for players selected in the first round of the 2021 Draft.
May 13 - Rookie Football Development Programs begin.
May 20 through May 22 - Spring League Meeting/Coach Accelerator