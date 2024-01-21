Important 2024 Offseason Dates

Jan 21, 2024 at 03:00 PM

Here is an overview of important offseason NFL dates for the 2023-24 league year. All times are Eastern and all dates are subject to change.

February

February 4 - Pro Bowl Games

February 11 - Super Bowl LVIII

February 20 - Clubs may designate Franchise or Transition players

February 27 through March 4 - NFL Scouting Combine

March

March 5 - Deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players

March 13 - Start of the 2024 league year

March 13 - The Free Agency Period begins

  • The trading period for 2024 begins at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time, after the expiration of all 2023 contracts.

March 24 through 27 - Annual League Meeting

April

April 1 - Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2023 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.

April 15 - Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

April 19 - Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 25 through April 27 - NFL Draft in Detriot, MI

May

May 2 - Deadline for Clubs to exercise Fifth-Year Option for players selected in the first round of the 2021 Draft.

May 13 - Rookie Football Development Programs begin.

May 20 through May 22 - Spring League Meeting/Coach Accelerator

