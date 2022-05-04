Huber Returns In Bid To Stretch His Bengals Records

"Both of those guys are certainly guys I have a great amount of respect for," Simmons said. "But with everything, you're trying to put the best 53 guys, the best 46 guys or 47 guys or whatever it is now, out there on the field."

Huber gets it, too.

"At some point I'm not going to be the punter. They have to do their due diligence and make sure they have the right people in place to put the best team out there," Huber said.

"I think (competition) makes everyone better. Clark and I have been going through this long enough. We both understand that at some point we won't be the guys. It's just the nature of this industry where you have to prove yourself year in and year out. The best man wins."

The numbers down the stretch said Huber wasn't the best man he was in 2020 when he popped a career year. Still, Simmons has an enormous backlog of trust in Huber, built from such tight moments as The Battle of 18-12 in Pittsburgh when he was a rookie that year Simmons taught him to kick end over end, and his seamless work holding the seams away from rookie kicker Evan McPherson during last year's Super Bowl run.

"We have to produce in critical spots. We have to be able to punt the ball and punt the ball and flip field position," Simmons said. "I don't think we did that as well as we had done it in the past down the stretch of the season and I think that's why we're even having this conversation right now. But yes, (trust) certainly figures into it. There are not too many situations that Kevin and I have not been through in all the special teams play. I have a great trust in his ability to understand to know what to do, now it's up to him to physically prove that he can still do that."

Huber knows he can. During the season he fought a cyst in his hip off and on, but he says that had nothing to do with the uneven work in the playoffs.