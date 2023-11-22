How To Watch Steelers at Bengals for Week 12 of the 2023 Season

Kickoff: Sunday, November 26 at 1:00 p.m. EST
Television
The game will air on CBS-TV. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington. Broadcasters are Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter).
Areas shaded in red will be showing the Steelers-Bengals game.
Streaming
Where To Watch:
- In-Market: Paramount+ (any device), NFL+ (mobile only)
- Out-of-Market: NFL Sunday Ticket
- International: Game Pass International
Bengals Bars
Learn what bars near you are playing Bengals games and submit your bar to be added.
Listen
The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). Broadcasters are Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst). In addition, the game will air nationally on Sports USA Radio. Broadcasters are Larry Kahn (play-by-play) and Mark Carrier (analyst).