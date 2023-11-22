How To Watch Steelers at Bengals for Week 12 of the 2023 Season

Nov 22, 2023 at 10:09 AM

Kickoff: Sunday, November 26 at 1:00 p.m. EST

Television

The game will air on CBS-TV. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton  and WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington. Broadcasters are Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter).

12-CBS-E

Areas shaded in red will be showing the Steelers-Bengals game.

Streaming

Where To Watch:

Bengals-Bars-Promo

Bengals Bars

Learn what bars near you are playing Bengals games and submit your bar to be added.

Learn More

Listen

The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). Broadcasters are Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst). In addition, the game will air nationally on Sports USA Radio. Broadcasters are Larry Kahn (play-by-play) and Mark Carrier (analyst).

Related Content

news

How To Watch Bengals at Ravens for Thursday Night Football in Week 11

The Thursday Night game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. EST on Amazon Prime Video and ABC Channel 9
news

How To Watch Texans at Bengals for Week 10 of the 2023 Season

The Sunday afternoon game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. EST on Channel12 and CBS
news

How To Watch Bills at Bengals for Week 9 of the 2023 Season

The Sunday afternoon game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. EST on WLWT5 and NBC
news

How To Watch Bengals at 49ers for Week 8 of the 2023 Season

The Sunday afternoon game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. EST on WXIX-TC (Ch.19) and CBS
news

How To Watch Seahawks at Bengals for Week 6 of the 2023 Season

The Sunday afternoon game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. EST on WXIX-TC (Ch.19) and FOX Sports
news

How To Watch Bengals at Cardinals for Week 5

The Sunday afternoon game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. EST on WXIX-TC (Ch.19) and FOX Sports
news

How To Watch Bengals at Titans for Week 4

The Sunday afternoon game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. EST on WXIX-TC (Ch.19) and FOX Sports
news

How To Watch Rams at Bengals for Monday Night Football

The Monday Night Football game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN and WLWT.
news

How To Watch Ravens at Bengals for Week 2 of the 2023 Season

news

How To Watch Bengals at Browns for Week 1 of the 2023 Season

news

How To Watch Bengals at Commanders for Week 3 of the 2023 Preseason

Advertising