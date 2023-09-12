How To Watch Ravens at Bengals for Week 2 of the 2023 Season

Sep 12, 2023 at 02:16 PM

Kickoff: 1 p.m. Eastern

Television

The game will air on CBS. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by:

  • WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati
  • WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton
  • WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington

Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst), Matt Ryan (analyst) and AJ Ross (sideline reporter).

Click here for a broadcast coverage map.

Streaming

In Market: NFL+Paramount+

Out-of-Market: NFL Sunday Ticket

International: Game Pass International

Bengals-Bars-Promo

Bengals Bars

Learn what bars near you are playing Bengals games and submit your bar to be added.

Learn More

Radio

The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). Broadcasters are Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst). In addition the game will air nationally on Sports USA Radio. Broadcasters are Larry Kahn (play-by-play) and Giovani Bernard (analyst).  The game radio broadcast will also be available in-market on the Bengals app and Bengals mobile web and nationally on Bengals.com desktop.

