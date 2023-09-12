How To Watch Ravens at Bengals for Week 2 of the 2023 Season

The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). Broadcasters are Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst). In addition the game will air nationally on Sports USA Radio. Broadcasters are Larry Kahn (play-by-play) and Giovani Bernard (analyst). The game radio broadcast will also be available in-market on the Bengals app and Bengals mobile web and nationally on Bengals.com desktop.