How To Watch Ravens at Bengals for Week 2 of the 2023 Season

Kickoff: 1 p.m. Eastern
Television
The game will air on CBS. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by:
- WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati
- WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton
- WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington
Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst), Matt Ryan (analyst) and AJ Ross (sideline reporter).
Streaming
In Market: NFL+, Paramount+
Out-of-Market: NFL Sunday Ticket
International: Game Pass International
Bengals Bars
Learn what bars near you are playing Bengals games and submit your bar to be added.
Radio
The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). Broadcasters are Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst). In addition the game will air nationally on Sports USA Radio. Broadcasters are Larry Kahn (play-by-play) and Giovani Bernard (analyst). The game radio broadcast will also be available in-market on the Bengals app and Bengals mobile web and nationally on Bengals.com desktop.