How To Watch Rams at Bengals for Monday Night Football

Kickoff: Monday, Sept. 25 at 8:15 p.m.
Television
The game will air nationally on ESPN. In the Cincinnati market, the ESPN broadcast will be simulcast on WLWT (Channel 5). Broadcasters are Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst) and Laura Rutledge (sideline reporter).
Streaming
Radio
The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). Broadcasters are Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst). In addition the game will air nationally on Westwood One Radio. Broadcasters are Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Kurt Warner (analyst). The game radio broadcast will also be available in-market on the Bengals app and Bengals mobile web and nationally on Bengals.com desktop.