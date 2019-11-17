How To Watch, Listen & Follow To The Raiders-Bengals Game

The Bengals battle the Oakland Raiders on the road for a Week 11 clash on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Here are the ways to watch, listen and follow the action to the Week 11 contest.
TV BROADCAST
Network: CBS
Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Play-by-Play: Greg Gumbel
- Analyst: Trent Green
- Sideline: Melanie Collins
According to 506sports.com, Sunday's contest will air in the Bengals television market for Western Ohio and Kentucky, as well as most of California and Nevada.
506sports.com Map Key CBS LATE:
- Purple: Cincinnati at Oakland
- Red: New England at Philadelphia
WATCH ON MOBILE
Live Streams available on the following platforms:
- Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app)
- Official Bengals App for iOS devices
- Bengals.com for iOS devices (Safari browser ONLY)
* Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).
LOCAL RADIO
Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (ESPN 1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The pregame show begins airing at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
- Analyst: Dave Lapham
- Pregame Show: Wayne Box Miller
NATIONAL RADIO
The game also will air nationally on Sports USA Radio. Check your local listings for availability.
- Play-by-Play: Ted Robinson
- Analyst: Doug Plank
SATELLITE RADIO
SIRIUS: 133 (Cin), 81 (Oak), | XM: 386 (Cin), 225 (Oak)
LIVE STATS
SOCIAL MEDIA
SEE THE REPLAY WITH NFL GAME PASS
