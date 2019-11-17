How To Watch, Listen & Follow To The Raiders-Bengals Game

Nov 16, 2019 at 08:35 PM
10582855_858397742355_1326131927192733682_o
Michael LaPlaca

Digital Media Specialist

Ravens Bengals Football
Gary Landers/AP Images

The Bengals battle the Oakland Raiders on the road for a Week 11 clash on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Here are the ways to watch, listen and follow the action to the Week 11 contest.

TV BROADCAST

Network: CBS

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

  • Play-by-Play: Greg Gumbel
  • Analyst: Trent Green
  • Sideline: Melanie Collins

According to 506sports.com, Sunday's contest will air in the Bengals television market for Western Ohio and Kentucky, as well as most of California and Nevada.

506sports.com Map Key CBS LATE:

  • Purple: Cincinnati at Oakland
  • Red: New England at Philadelphia
191112-pro-bowl-vote

Cast Your Pro Bowl Vote

Pro Bowl Ballot

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live Streams available on the following platforms:

  • Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app)
  • Official Bengals App for iOS devices
  • Bengals.com for iOS devices (Safari browser ONLY)

* Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).

Click here for more ways to watch.

LOCAL RADIO

Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (ESPN 1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The pregame show begins airing at 11:30 a.m. ET.

  • Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
  • Analyst: Dave Lapham
  • Pregame Show: Wayne Box Miller

NATIONAL RADIO

The game also will air nationally on Sports USA Radio. Check your local listings for availability.

  • Play-by-Play: Ted Robinson
  • Analyst: Doug Plank

SATELLITE RADIO

SIRIUS: 133 (Cin), 81 (Oak), | XM: 386 (Cin), 225 (Oak)

LIVE STATS

Follow the game with live stats on bengals.com.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow the Bengals on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos.

SEE THE REPLAY WITH NFL GAME PASS

NFL Game Pass, which is available now for free on a trial basis, provides access to replays of every game. NFL Game Pass features full broadcasts, condensed games and coaches' film. It is viewable on smart phones and tablets via the NFL App, as well as on connected TV devices via the NFL App, on XBox One, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Roku, Amazon Fire and Android TV. Note: It is not compatible with Google Chromecast.

Related Content

news

Quick Hits: Zac Taylor Says His Deepest Bengals Team Primed For Training Camp; Newest Offensive Starters Impressive On And Off Field

As he bid farewell to his Bengals for the summer, head coach Zac Taylor said Thursday what many have been thinking since the draft. This is their deepest roster in his five seasons and the expectations are soaring with the talent.

news

Bengals Announce 2023 Training Camp Schedule

Bengals Training Camp presented by Kettering Health kicks off on Wednesday, July 26. The two-time defending AFC North Division Champions are scheduled to hold 10 open practices. Four additional practices will be open exclusively to Season Ticket Members and Waitlist Members.

news

Bengals Hit Another Homer As They Turn Out For Logan Wilson And His Buddy Brooks

DAYTON, Ohio _ Dear Brooks: Just wanted to send along some snapshots and postcards from this jewel in the middle of town called Day Air Ballpark. No doubt you had the best seat in the house Wednesday night to watch your buddy Logan Wilson stage his first annual celebrity softball game and you made a lot of new friends as the Who-Dey faithful gathered to enjoy this team they just can't get enough of.

news

Quick Hits: Kitna 'Moon's Over Burrow; Taylor-Britt Shows How Bengals Practice Smart; UFA Jaylen No Longer Moody Over Injury

New Lakota East High School head coach Jon Kitna, the former Bengals quarterback who won the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award 18 years before Joe Burrow, is a big fan. Kitna and his son Jordan, who happens to be his offensive coordinator, watched Burrow work as visitors at Wednesday's mandatory minicamp practice on the Paycor Stadium field.

Advertising